Deadworld #1 CGC 9.8 Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions

Deadworld is a comic published by Arrow Comics from 1986 that in all my years running a comic shop, I have never seen in person. I wish I had, as this is one of the cooler horror comic covers from the 80's that I have seen, but nope. That should speak to how hard this book is to come by these days, and a CGC 9.8 copy, like this one taking bids at Heritage Auctions today, should perk up a few ears, from comic collectors to horror fans. As of this writing, it is only at $76 as well, so affordable too. Check it out below.

Deadworld Has Such A Cool Cover

"Deadworld #1 (Arrow Comics, 1986) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. Vincent Locke cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $4. CGC census 5/22: 56 in 9.8, none higher. DeadWorld Vol. 1 (1986 Arrow/Calibur) story by Stuart Kerr, with art by Vincent Locke. After a supernatural holocaust has caused the dead to rise from their graves, humanity struggles to overcome the evil of The Zombie King and his otherworldly Masters! This was the first great zombie horror comic and arguably one of the best. Cover price $1.50." yes, this is one of the original zombie books, and while I have talked to others who have read it, I have never had the privilege. Even I can admire a good zombie cover on a comic though, and this is one of the cooler ones.

Deadworld now jumps to the top of my "I need to track this down" list, hopefully I can find one someday. Until then, go here and get more info and place a bid on this awesome graded copy. While you are there, take a look at all of the other books taking bids today and tomorrow, there are quite a few goodies here, and some that you do not see everyday.