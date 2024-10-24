Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ,

Death And Kisses in January's 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man

Death And Kisses in January's 8 Deaths Of Spider-Man... as Peter Parker snogs the Black Cat and Phil Coulson becomes the new Marvel Death

Article Summary

  • Peter Parker explores romance with Black Cat as Spider-Man faces life-threatening challenges.
  • New Marvel arc, "8 Deaths of Spider-Man," pits Spidey against Scions with deadly powers.
  • Phil Coulson becomes Marvel's new embodiment of Death in this gripping Spider-Man series.
  • Iconic covers and intense storytelling make this a must-watch era for Spider-Man fans.

At New York Comic Con, Joe Kelly talked about writing the character unmarried, "It feels very relatable, and it feels like if I were this superhero, the terrible way I would go about my romantic life. So Eight Deaths doesn't get into a ton of that, though it does get into some of it. I think it's fair to say that all of the ladies in his life play pretty prominent roles in Eight Deaths, and I think you get a pretty good slice and pretty good optics into people and who he cares about. Especially that issue 65, which is the really good guts of this whole thing". The just-released Marvel solicits for January 2024, include Amazing Spider-Man solicits for "8 Deaths Of Spider-Man" with #66, #66 and an interim issue, 65.Deaths. But it may be the cover to #66 that will get the most attention, but Phil Coulson is the new embodiment of Death? Really? Does this mean Thanos will want a thing with him going forward?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65
JOE KELLY (W) • CAFU (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY • VARIANT COVER BY ELIZABETH TORQUE
FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO
8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!
• Spider-Man has faced four Scions and is running out of extra lives.
• This issue's scion, CYRA, represents the very power of Death Itself and makes Spider-Man watch everything he loves die.
• Can Spider-Man possibly withstand this punishment?
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

 

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #65.DEATHS
DEREK LANDY (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY
Variant Cover by VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUE!
• While Spider-Man is facing the Scion who wields the power of Death, the new EMBODIMENT of death, PHIL COULSON, gets to know his powers better.
• Phil has always been there to help heroes in every way he can, but can he help Spider-Man to save our universe?
32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #66
JUSTINA IRELAND (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • Cover by MARK BAGLEY
VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SAMNEE
FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PACO DIAZ
8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
BLACK AND WHITE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG
THE 8 DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN CONTINUES!
• Spider-Man has been broken, and someone needs to pick up the pieces. Maybe an old flame?
• Now that the CHAMPION has fallen, can the universe withstand what comes next?
• Are there any who can stand in the way of an inevitable god?
32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

