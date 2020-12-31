Death Metal #7 & Future State On Sale In Certain Comic Shops Already

Death Metal #7, the big finale to Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's DC Comics event comic is published this coming Tuesday. But Bleeding Cool has been pointing out that since DC Comics left Diamond Comic Distributors, there is less of an incentive to maintain street dates, especially as Lunar Comics Distribution has been distributing DC titles earlier and earlier in the week, which is how someone was able to pop into a comic book shop yesterday and pick up a copy from the shelf.

Reddit user EarthTwoPowerGirl posted to r/DCComics the evidence, saying "Local shop owner had Death Metal out already…. I'm just noting it was out on the shelf and I snagged a copy. He didn't seem aware that he has it out a week early. Also, see but didn't get: a few Future States (Batman, Harley, and Flash) and Generations."

Another Redditor, kingwolf206 stated they had also picked up some other DC Comics titles for next week already, "I did swamp thing , wonder woman , and generations".

EarthTwoPowerGirl gave their non-spoiler thoughts, "this entire story felt like Metal on repeat. This issue is just louder, angrier, and has access to a time machine. It's not awful, and I don't hate it, but it definitely comes off as Snyder being a kid playing in the toybox rather than a worthy high literary successor to Morrison's Multiversity. I'm slightly lost by the whole thing because I read Metal and The Batman Who Laughs, but not Snyder's Justice League. The leap from BWL to DKDM is a little jarring for me, and the plot about Perpetua's race didn't quite click for me. Anyway, unless they want to stretch this out for a few more stories (like Dark Nights: Mega Super Metal), the story is done. There's a way forward for the DCU if future authors want to take it, a wink at the Future State break, and some healing of the post-Rebirth Metal problems that ran from Heroes in Crisis until now. And there's one giant hanging thread at the end–a character goes missing–which will also have to be addressed in March. But anyway, the story is done, and if you thought this was a big dumb fun story, you'll get your conclusion."

They also gave away a bunch of spoilers too. And for speculators let folk know that "I guess this issue is technically the first appearance of Future State Superman, Batman, and WW (in those identities, anyway)? It's literally a one-panel appearance."