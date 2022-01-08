Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 Preview: Family Drama

Welcome to Friday Night Saturday Afternoon Previews on Bleeding Cool! Marvel Comics has twenty new issues coming out next week, far more than DC. But DC knows it's not about quantity. It's about quantity… of Batman! So we'll call it a draw. A secret Bloodstone sister is revealed in this preview of Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1

by Tini Howard & Ig Guara, cover by David Nakayama

ELSA AND THE FAMILY BLOODSTONE! Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter ELSA BLOODSTONE?! Elsa is the best there is at what she does – tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, CULLEN. They have issues, and they'll have to put them aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.15"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620282900111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620282900121 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE 1 WOLF VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620282900131 – DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE 1 GUARA DESIGN VARIANT [1:10] – $4.99 US