Deathlok Gets A 50th Anniversary With Christopher Priest & Denys Cowan

Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special

Tom Brevoort has discussed Deathlok's troubled adolescence on his blog and newsletter. But now we approach the 50th anniversary of the character's creation in 1974's Astonishing Tales #25 by the late Rich Buckler. Comic book creators Justina Ireland, Christopher Priest, Denys Cowan, Dale Eaglesham, Matthew Waite, and Luke Ross are creating a Deathlok 50th Anniversary Special for September 2024. Deny Cowan returns to the comic after the heady days of the nineties that Brevoort has talked about.

"An amalgam of reanimated flesh and computer circuitry, former military strategist Col. Luther Manning was locked in a state of living death. Stripped of his family, his humanity, but not his will, Manning became the cyborg, Deathlok the Demolisher—a weapon of war programmed solely for destruction! A bold blend of science fiction, horror, and war, Deathlok's genre-shattering sagas pushed the limits on dystopian storytelling. Fifty years later, this tragic cyborg hero's take is more relevant than ever and readers won't want to miss where his path takes him next!

"Travel back to the ruins of Manhattan for an action-packed, laser-blasting, building-smashing, explosive adventure uncovering secrets of a world that will excite new and longtime fans. Witness the world of tomorrow where everything went horribly wrong, filled with danger around every corner, brutal villains, as the reluctant half-man, half-machine's latest mission culminates in an ending DESIGNED TO SHOCK YOUR TECHNOLOGY-TORMENTED BRAIN!

"I'm always excited and humbled to write anything in the Marvel universe, but Deathlok as a character is especially important to me because as a U.S. Army veteran, his origin story really resonates in a horrifying way," Ireland shared. "So I'm excited to dig into the emotional core of what makes Deathlok so unique, while also having some fun."

"When Deathlok debuted, he truly was one of Marvel's most offbeat characters—the kind that nearly everyone at Marvel wanted to play with! Heck, Frank Miller even wanted to do a variant for this special," Editor Mark Paniccia said. "It's almost impossible not to find a writer or artist that wasn't inspired by Deathlok in some way."