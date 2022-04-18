Deathrage & Miss Meow In Merc Publishing July 2022 Solicits

Merc Publishing is the comic book publishing spinoff of online comic seller and collectible creator publisher Comics Elite. In July 2020 solicitations, Merc Publishing launches another titles now made available to the wider comic book store market rather than just through mail-order, targeted retailers or crowdfunding. Deathrage #1 by Murphey, Aaron Sparrow and Emiliano Urdinola. And it follows up Miss Meow #2 by Murphey and Nahuel Lopez. Murphey is COO and editor-in-chief of Merc Publishing and Aaron Sparrow is their Lead Editor & Creative Director and formerly of Darkwing Duck at Boom Studios and then IDW. Merc Publishing is the latest publisher to be distributed by Lunar Distribution. Will they also be joining Diamond Comic Distribution? We may find that out on Friday. Miss Meow #1 will be distributed by Lunar in June.

DEATHRAGE #1

WRITERS | MURPHEY, AARON SPARROW

ARTIST | EMILIANO URDINOLA

COVER A | TYLER KIRKHAM COVER B | JEFFREY EDWARDS

COVER C&D | TRISTIAN "TRISTARR" THOMPSON

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE 7/13/22 | FOC 6/12/22

Discover the secret origins of the Spartan World Order's resident bad boy in his own series! The black sheep of the Mercs, Deathrage, has set social media buzzing with his antics at the Merc Gala (Miss Meow #1!) Now witness his heroic beginnings, his tragic betrayal, and his rise to superhero celebrity fame and fortune… and learn why the other Spartans hate him so much! The roller coaster begins here!

MISS MEOW #2

WRITER | MURPHEY

ARTIST | NAHUEL LOPEZ

COVER A | JAMIE TYNDALL COVER B | HAL LAREN COVER C&D | ARIEL DIAZ

IN-STORE 7/5/22 | FOC 6/5/22 FULL COLOR | 28 PAGES | $4.99

After last issue's masterful misdirection, Miss Meow has infiltrated Katfight's secret Area 51 lair, looking to expose the dirty laundry of the Spartan World Order… but with Katfight on the way, can Miss Meow find what she's looking for in time? Or has the time of Katfight's long-awaited vengeance come at last?