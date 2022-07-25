Deathstroke Inc. #11 Preview: Daddy Issues

Deathstroke isn't so great at dadding in this preview of Deathstroke Inc. #11, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

DEATHSTROKE INC. #11

DC Comics

0522DC110

0522DC111 – Deathstroke Inc. #11 Francesco Mattina Cover – $4.99

(W) Ed Brisson (A) Dexter Soy (CA) Mikel Janin

Deathstroke: Year One continues! To escape the banality of family life, Slade Wilson, the failed soldier and test subject, undertakes his first assassination mission. His target is the last surviving doctor from the experiment that gave him his powers! Slade doesn't need his heightened senses to tell him something is wrong with all of this…but will his intuition stay his hand when the time comes for the final death stroke?

In Shops: 7/26/2022

SRP: $3.99

