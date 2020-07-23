The Return of Decimal Points to Amazing Spider-Man Issue Numbers

The new Marvel Comics solicitations are out. And with Amazing Spider-Man hitting #50 and #51 (yes, yes, after recently hitting #850, that's just the way things work these days) there will be more confusion in October with the return of decimal points issue numbers. But rather than Amazing Spider-Man #50.1 or Amazing Spider-Man #50.5 we'll get Amazing Spider-Man #50.LR – LR standing for Last Remains, the big Spider-Man Vs Kindred battle. #51 gets the same, making for four main Spider-Man comics in October. Will this continue into November? Maybe…

Apparently Spider-Man is going to do the unthinkable to track down Kindred. Place your bets – will he be bringing Uncle Ben or Gwen Stacy back from Hell?

AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #50

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

"LAST REMAINS" STARTS HERE!

• THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we're celebrating Spider-Style!

• Spider-Man just took the beating of his life and we're just getting started.

• Artist Patrick Gleason is back on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ushering in the saga that is "LAST REMAINS"!

• Kindred is stepping out on stage for the first time and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that Kindred is going to let loose.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

• "LAST REMAINS" is so huge it cannot be contained within the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

• Kindred's assault is so epic, it's going to sweep the other Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe up in its wake.

• All this and the bombshell dropped at the end of ASM #49 rolls toward one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

"LAST REMAINS" CONTINUES!

• "LAST REMAINS" continues as Spider-Man seeks help from Doctor Strange. <SPOILER ALERT> it's not going to be enough.

• Spider-Man does what many would find unthinkable to take the fight to Kindred.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51.LR

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

• The Order of the Web has to find a way to help Peter Parker!

• But someone is on their trail that is not going to make their quest easy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99