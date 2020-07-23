Marvel Comics October 2020 Solicitations – X of Swords, ASM 50, More

Marvel Comics have released their full October Solicitations, showing a frankly bold optimism that the industry will be able to Highlights include the entire X-Men line amidst the X of Swords crossover event (the swords are Wolverine's penises), the 50th issue of Amazing Spider-Man, the 100th (legacy) issue of Spider-Woman, the conclusion of J.J. Abrams's kid's Spider-Man comic, a Black Widow themed True Believers month, and the return of Werewolf by Night, amongst other things. Check out the solicits below,with cover galleries for single issues and collections at the bottoms of their sections.

New Marvel Comics for October

WOLVERINE #6

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

WOLVERINE TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

X-FORCE #13

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

BEAST TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Iban Coello

X OF SWORDS, PART 4

Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

MARAUDERS #13

Vita Ayala (W) • Matteo Lolli (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HELL'S STORM HORROR VARIANT COVER BY KHARY RANDOLPH

ICEMAN TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 5

A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

HELLIONS #5

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

PHOENIX TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 6

Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

NEW MUTANTS #13

ED BRISSON (W) • ROD REIS (A) • COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

COLOSSUS TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 7

Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CABLE #5

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X OF SWORDS, PART 8

A hand held aloft. A mystery in the stars. An ace up the sleeve.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EXCALIBUR #13

TINI HOWARD (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

VARIANT COVER BY LEE GARBETT

NIGHTCRAWLER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSSROSS

X OF SWORDS, PART 9

Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #13

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MAHMUD ASRAR (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CYCLOPS TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

LEGION OF X-MONSTERS HORROR VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X OF SWORDS, PART 10

Lessons. Longing. What has begun cannot be undone.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X OF SWORDS: STASIS #1

Tini Howard & Jonathan Hickman (w) • Pepe Larraz & Mahmud Asrar (a)

Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

DESIGN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY COAX

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

VARIANT COVER BY OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X OF SWORDS, PART 11

A ritual. A parliament. A game begins.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #50

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

SPIDER-MAN TIMELESS VARIANT BY ALEX ROSS

SPIDER-MAN VAMPIRE HUNTER VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER

VARIANT COVER BY MARK BAGLEY

VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY BELEN ORTEGA

"LAST REMAINS" STARTS HERE!

• THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we're celebrating Spider-Style!

• Spider-Man just took the beating of his life and we're just getting started.

• Artist Patrick Gleason is back on AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ushering in the saga that is "LAST REMAINS"!

• Kindred is stepping out on stage for the first time and Spider-Man is not ready for the havoc that Kindred is going to let loose.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50.LR

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by SARA PICHELLI

Variant Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

• "LAST REMAINS" is so huge it cannot be contained within the pages of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN.

• Kindred's assault is so epic, it's going to sweep the other Spider-Heroes of the Marvel Universe up in its wake.

• All this and the bombshell dropped at the end of ASM #49 rolls toward one of Marvel fandom's favorite characters.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

NICK SPENCER (W) • PATRICK GLEASON (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE

"LAST REMAINS" CONTINUES!

• "LAST REMAINS" continues as Spider-Man seeks help from Doctor Strange. <SPOILER ALERT> it's not going to be enough.

• Spider-Man does what many would find unthinkable to take the fight to Kindred.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51.LR

MATTHEW ROSENBERG & NICK SPENCER (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY IBAN COELLO

• The Order of the Web has to find a way to help Peter Parker!

• But someone is on their trail that is not going to make their quest easy!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN NOIR #5 (of 5)

MARGARET STOHL (W)

JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by DAVE RAPOZA

ONCE NOIR INTO THE BREACH!

• Peter Parker has been killed, resurrected and battled his way across the multiverse – but this globetrotting treasure hunt may be what finally does him in!

• Featuring familiar friendly faces and foes alike, this face-melting fifth issue is one you won't want to miss!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: MARVELS SNAPSHOTS #1

HOWARD CHAYKIN with KURT BUSIEK (W)

HOWARD CHAYKIN (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY Howard Chaykin –

MAR200971

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER

BY LARRY LIEBER – MAR200972

Let's say you're a lowlife criminal in Manhattan, just trying to get by in a world that's recently gotten full of spider-men, daredevils, power men and more, and you just want to make a decent illegal living. Plenty of henchman work available, if you don't mind ending up in traction. And oh yeah, there's a brewing super villain gang war building. What do you do? Keep your head low or go for the big win? Superstar storyteller Howard Chaykin (American Flagg, Wolverine) takes you through Marvel's mean streets. Just watch out for Spider-Man, Cloak & Dagger and more.

40 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using MAR200970

SPIDER-WOMAN #5

KARLA PACHECO (W) • PERE PéREZ & Mattia De Iulis (A)

Cover A by GREG LAND • Cover B by JUNGGEUN YOON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

Villain Variant by SANA TAKEDA

Spider-Woman Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

VIRGIN BLACK COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

SPIDER-WOMAN BY NIGHT HORROR VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

• With not just her life but her family's on the line, Spider-Woman takes desperate action!

• As her own body turns against her and with her enemies so close to home, can Jess hold herself together in time to save everyone?!

• An unmissable blockbuster 100th issue with all the stops pulled and no punches pulled!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

SPIDER-MAN #5 (of 5)

J.J. ABRAMS & HENRY ABRAMS (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI – NOV190912

MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ – NOV190911

• Ben Parker and his dad are cornered and surely beaten.

• Their allies weren't enough and the son of Mary Jane and Spider-Man has an unwinnable fight on his hands…

• Did his absentee dad and dead mother teach him enough to know what Spider-Man does in these situations?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using NOV190910

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #19

SALADIN AHMED (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

EVEN IF MILES LIVES…HE DIES!

• No one knows the full consequences when worlds collide: Are there aftershocks, echoes, doubles?

• Miles is already battling a man who shares his name. What does it mean when he finds someone with his face in his family living room?

• Was this clone made or born? And which Miles will survive this saga?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR200992

WARHAMMER 40,000:

MARNEUS CALGAR #1 (OF 5)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • JACEN BURROWS (A/C)

Variant Cover by GAMES WORKSHOP

Variant Cover by TBA

COLOR YOUR OWN VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

In the grim darkness of the far future there is only war…

The saga of WARHAMMER 40,000 comes to Marvel Comics!

MARNEUS CALGAR, the legendary Chapter Master of the Ultramarines, leads his elite Space Marines against humanity's greatest threats in a galaxy engulfed in endless war.

Kieron Gillen (UNCANNY X-MEN, JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY, The Wicked + The Divine) spearheads the initiative with this introductory miniseries, illustrated by Jacen Burrows (PUNISHER: SOVIET, MOON KNIGHT, Crossed)–and we're just getting started!

Now, witness Marneus Calgar's never-before-told origin story, from his beginnings on Nova Thulium, to his campaigns in the Black Crusades, and to the unfolding mystery of the BLACK ALTAR, as a deadly threat from his past reemerges to threaten the present of the Ultramar system.

This all-new tale is essential reading for 40K aficionados, as well as the perfect primer to the world of WARHAMMER 40,000 for those new to the universe. See the Ultramarines in glorious combat, the strife between the worlds of the Imperium, and witness the larger than life characters who preside over it all! This is but the first foray into the larger darkness that is to come from Warhammer and Marvel Comics.

Be prepared.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN #2 (of 5)

KYLE HIGGINS & MAT GROOM (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

Variant Cover by ARTHUR ADAMS

VARIANT COVER BY MASAYUKI GOTO

VARIANT COVER by ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

The histories of two worlds, the experiences of two lives, and the destinies of two heroes must reconcile as Ultra and Man struggle to become one – and if they don't, neither will survive!

And as Shin fights for his life, Kiki searches for a way to save him – a search that will bring her one step closer to the dark secret of 1966!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

© TSUBURAYA PRODUCTIONS

IRON MAN #2

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • CAFU (A/C) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKAN

IRON MAN-THING HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS

TONY HAS COMPANY…AND HIS NAME IS KORVAC!

Tony Stark continues to roughly dismantle the fancy, shiny and sophisticated ways of his past…but the world doesn't seem quite convinced that he's changed his rich guy tune. As Iron Man, he takes the fight to the streets, looking to sacrifice himself on the altar of super heroism again and again—first with Arcade and Absorbing Man then with medical vigilante Cardiac—all in hope of redemption in the eyes of the public. Only trouble is he might get himself killed in the process, and there are still plenty of people in line with an ax to grind. Old friends like HELLCAT try to help him find peace of mind and speak truth to his stubborn god complex, but lurking on the horizon is a threat Tony—and indeed the entire cosmos—hasn't seen in years…KORVAC…yet another guy who believes he's smarter than the rest of the universe.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #25

DAN SLOTT (W) • R.B. SILVA (A) • Cover by MARK BROOKS

Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Black Bolt Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER by ARTGERM

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

"There Shall Come a Reckoning"

A NEW ERA FOR THE FANTASTIC FOUR!

Do NOT miss it! This issue has it all: New Artist! New villains! New uniforms! And a new, major, permanent status quo change for Marvel's First Family!

Who is the HELMSMAN? Is he here to save our reality or destroy it? Why is VICTORIOUS in New York—and what will that mean for the HUMAN TORCH? All this and an appearance by DOCTOR DOOM! One of the most important characters in the entire cosmos…returns from the dead! And a major turning point in the history of the FANTASTIC FOUR!

56 PGS./Rated T …$5.99

FANTASTIC FOUR: ANTITHESIS #3 (of 4)

MARK WAID (W) • NEAL ADAMS (A/C)

Variant cover by GREG LAND

MEDUSA TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Without Galactus, there's only one way the Fantastic Four can hope to stall the threat of Antithesis –

by absorbing the Power Cosmic to multiply their abilities a thousandfold!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

BLACK WIDOW #2

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • ELENA CASAGRANDE (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY MATTIA DE IULIS – MAR200920

VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – JAN209095

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL – JAN209095

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI – MAR200919

BLACK WIDOW TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

TOMB OF BLACK WIDOW HORROR VARIANT COVER BY Joshua "Sway" Swaby

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WIDOW NO MORE?

Something is very wrong with Natasha Romanoff: she's…happy?! Retirement definitely agrees with the world's deadliest woman as she revels in the perfect life she never even dreamed she could have. But scratch the surface of that perfect life and you'll find something very strange…and a woman like Nat just can't help but scratch.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200992

TRUE BELIEVERS: BLACK WIDOW MONTH!

TRUE BELIEVERS:

INTRODUCING THE BLACK WIDOW #1

Reprinting material from

Tales of Suspense (1959) #52–53

PGS. 32/All Ages …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200836

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW – RED GUARDIAN #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #43

PGS. 32/All Ages …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200837

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW & DAREDEVIL #1

Reprinting Daredevil (1964) #81

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200838

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW & THE AMAZING SPIDER–MAN #1

Reprinting Amazing Spider–Man (1963) #86

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200839

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW – AMAZING ADVENTURES #1

Reprinting material from

Amazing Adventures (1970) #1–2

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200840

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW – DARKSTAR #1

Reprinting Champions (1975) #7

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200841

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW & THE AVENGERS #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #111

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200842

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW – TASKMASTER #1

Reprinting Avengers (1963) #196

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200843

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW – YELENA BELOVA #1

Reprinting Black Widow (1999) #1

PGS. 32/Rated T+ …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200844

TRUE BELIEVERS:

BLACK WIDOW & THE THING #1

Reprinting Marvel Two–in–One (1974) #10

PGS. 32/Rated T …$1.00

DIAMOND CODE FEB200845

MARVEL FANFARE #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

Written by RALPH MACCHIO, GEORGE PÉREZ & MARY JO DUFFY

Penciled by GEORGE PÉREZ, BOB LAYTON, LUKE MCDONNELL & GIL KANE

Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Natasha Romanoff, the deadly Black Widow, showcases her highly particular set of skills as she is put to the test – by S.H.I.E.L.D. itself! As the Widow takes on an army of armored agents, Nick Fury recounts Natasha's incredible life – from her origins as a Russian secret agent, to her change of heart and alliance with the Avengers! But all the while, Natasha is closing in on identifying the enemy – and soon, she will be targeting S.H.I.E.L.D. for answers! Featuring some of the most sensational Black Widow art ever seen, by the legendary George Pérez! Plus, A backup tale featuring Mowgli, star of The Jungle Book – adapted from a tale by none other than Rudyard Kipling! It's one of the all–time great Marvel comic books, boldly re–presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #10.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200832

BLACK WIDOW: WIDOW'S STING #1

RALPH MACCHIO (W) • SIMONE BUONFANTINO (A)

Cover by EMA LUPPACHINO

Variant Cover by TONI INFANTE – FEB200831

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

Something's stirring in the criminal underworld. Maggia boss SILVERMANE is making his move. S.H.I.E.L.D. has sent an agent in to investigate, but they've disappeared. It's time to call in the heavy hitters. It's time to call in the BLACK WIDOW. And the plan NATASHA ROMANOFF will uncover is far deadlier than any of them realized. Don't miss this all–new tale from the dangerous, deep–cover days of the Black Widow!

32 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200830

THE ORIGINAL MARVEL ZOMBIES: MARVEL TALES #1

MARK MILLAR & ROBERT KIRKMAN (W) • GREG LAND & SEAN PHILLIPS (A)

Cover by INHYUK LEE

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE – FEB200805

The relentless Marvel Zombies rise from the dead as we celebrate the legacy of the House of Ideas with the era-spanning MARVEL TALES! This anthology series shines a spotlight on fan-favorite characters, features timeless stories and highlights some of our most impressive talent from the past eight decades. When the Reed Richards of the Ultimate Universe makes contact with his counterpart from another Earth, it looks like a marvelous crossover – until the terrifying truth is revealed! The Ultimate FF face a truly frightful foursome in ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR #21-23 by Mark Millar and Greg Land! Then the full horror is unleashed in MARVEL ZOMBIES (2005) #1 by Robert Kirkman – the superstar writer of The Walking Dead – and artist Sean Phillips! Can even the mutant master of magnetism, Magneto, survive in a devastated world against a horde of undead super heroes?

104 PGS./One–Shot/Rated T+ …$7.99

Order using FEB200804

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RESURRECTION #3 & #4 (OF 4)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • LEONARD KIRK (A) • Covers by INHYUK LEE

ISSUE #3 – VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN – MAR200947

ISSUE #3 – VARIANT COVER BY Leinil Francis Yu – MAR200948

ISSUE #3 – VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE – MAR200949

ISSUE #4 – VARIANT COVER BY SKAN – MAR200951

ISSUE #4 – VARIANT COVER BY RICARDO LOPEZ ORTIZ – MAR200952

ISSUE #4 – VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY INHYUK LEE – MAR200953

THE HUNGER STILL GROWS…

The world is overrun with the flesh-eating monsters that used to be the heroes who kept it safe. Spider-Man made a promise to keep people safe, and he's not going to quit, even in the literal jaws of death…

32 PGS. (each)./Parental Advisory …$3.99 (each)

ISSUE #3 – Order using MAR200946

ISSUE #4 – Order using MAR200950

JUGGERNAUT #2 (OF 5)

FABIAN NICIEZA (W) • RON GARNEY (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY SUPERLOG – APR200890

SMASH OR BE SMASHED!

Juggernaut isn't the only one who's left destruction in his wake, and he thinks it's about time for the IMMORTAL HULK to take responsibility for his actions!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200889

SAVAGE AVENGERS #13

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Patch Zircher (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

VARIANT COVER by BOSSLOGIC

The Savage Avengers assemble! Wolverine, Conan, Dr. Strange, Elektra, Black Widow, Hellstrom, Voodoo, Magik…and more. The heroes draw up a battle plan against Kulan Gath, and you'll be thrilled as Conan wields a most unexpected weapon in the fight against darkness.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using MAR201013

SHANG-CHI #2 (of 5)

Gene Luen Yang (W) • DIKE RUAN & PHILIP TAN (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by MARCUS TO

TIMELESS SHANG-CHI VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE HITS KEEP ON COMING!

Shang-Chi may have finally met his match in the form of this strange new assailant,

Sister Hammer – BUT WHO IS SHE REALLY? Find out in this shocking reunion!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT #1 (of 4)

TABOO & BENJAMIN JACKENDOFF (W) • SCOT EATON (A)

COVER BY Mike McKone

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI – FEB200857

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY MIKE PLOOG – FEB200858

VARIANT COVER BY JEFFREY VEREGGE – FEB200859

THE HOUR OF THE WOLF!

A new Werewolf by Night is prowling the Southwest, but all is not as it seems! A young man, a family curse, and an unholy experiment prove a dangerous combination for a small town in Arizona. All young Jake wants is to protect his people, but who will protect him from the monster within? Taboo of the BLACK EYED PEAS and Benjamin Jackendoff team up with Scot Eaton to tell an epic tale of righteous fury and incredible transformation in the Mighty Marvel Manner that is not to be missed!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using FEB200856

MAESTRO #3 (of 5)

PETER DAVID (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA & DALE KEOWN (A) • Cover by DALE KEOWN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

WHO KILLED THE WORLD?

The Hulk meets the Maestro—and it's not who you expect it to be. And when a band of rebels tries to recruit the Hulk to fight beside them, his answer sends shock waves through Dystopia. This world will never be the same…and neither will the Hulk.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #38

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

LIVING HULK HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

• He's been chained. He's been suppressed. He doesn't even know if he's real.

• But something is reaching through the Green Door. It wants to hurt Bruce Banner. And when you hurt Banner…

• …the DEVIL HULK takes it personally.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL HULK #39

AL EWING (W) • JOE BENNETT (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY JOE BENNETT

• Some time ago, an outside force entered Bruce Banner's system.

• The Devil says it's the Green Scar. The Green Scar says it's the Devil. Maybe they're both right…or both wrong…

• …but only one of them can be the IMMORTAL

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS #37

JASON AARON (W) • JAVIER GARRÓN (A) • Cover by MATTEO SCALERA

WHERE AVENGERS DWELL HORROR VARIANT COVER BY Javier Rodríguez

BLACK PANTHER TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

THE AGE OF KHONSHU COMES TO ITS THUNDEROUS CONCLUSION!

The ragtag Avengers take the fight to the power mad Khonshu, deep in the heart of New Thebes City. But which side will Moon Knight choose? And is Earth doomed either way?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #24

TA-NEHISI COATES (W) • DANIEL ACUNA (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

CAP WOLF HORROR VARIANT COVER BY MIRKA ANDOLFO

FALCON TIMELESS VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

ALL DIE YOUNG! Continues!

The Red Skull lives…!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DOCTOR DOOM #8

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W)

SALVADOR LARROCA (A/C)

Eisner-NOMINATED

FOR BEST NEW SERIES!

After regaining his throne, Doctor Doom presses his advantage and invades Symkaria with the intent to conquer and annex the entire nation. And with the Ultimate Nullifier in hand, he's able to keep the entire world at bay while he declares total war on the country that tried to overthrow him. Once the dust settles, he realizes he's humanity's last hope for preventing an unstable black hole from annihilating all of Earth…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR201038

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #4 (of 5)

DEREK LANDY (W)

FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

VARIANT COVER BY Takashi Okazaki –

MAR201031

With the Natural by their side, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes travel to confront the woman who is scheming to become the new Hydra Supreme. Nothing seems to go right for our boys, however, as the plane they're about to jump out of is beset by a swarm of Hydra agents.

On jetpacks.

Shooting laser beams.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR201030

CAPTAIN MARVEL #22

KELLY THOMPSON (W) • LEE GARBETT (A)

Cover by JORGE MOLINA

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

CAPTAIN MARVEL UNLEASHED HORROR VARIANT COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

IT'S A BRAVE NEW WORLD – AND THE START OF A BRAND-NEW ARC!

New York City is under attack—but this time, Captain Marvel can't save them. Stolen away to a far future, Carol Danvers faces a threat unlike any she's known. Brand-new villains and heroes, a cast both familiar and strange and the big action you've come to expect from the architects of the hit "Last Avenger"—don't miss the start of Kelly Thompson and Lee Garbett's newest and biggest story yet!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEB OF VENOM: EMPYRE'S END #1

CLAY MCLEOD CHAPMAN (W) • GUIU VILLANOVA (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

KNULL IS COMING VARIANT ALSO AVAILABLE

SPINNING OUT OF EMPYRE, KNULL'S DOMAIN BEGINS!

• FOR WEEKS, chaos engulfed Earth and space alike. First, the corpse of serial killer Cletus Kasady was bonded to a remnant of a mysteriously powerful alien symbiote, resurrecting his psychotic alter ego, Carnage.

• THEN, the generations-long Kree/Skrull conflict reached a brutal head on Earth, with shocking and unforeseen consequences.

• MEANWHILE one ancient entity at the edge of the universe has awoken. Born of hate and darkness, it's the entity that feeds on chaos and brutality—and one group of unlucky fighters is about to face it head-on…

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

VENOM #29

DONNY CATES (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

"VENOM BEYOND" CONTINUES!

• Eddie Brock and his son, Dylan, are trapped in an unfamiliar world!

• But if there's one thing Eddie's good at, it's making friends, right?

32 PGS. /Rated T+ …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #7

AL EWING (W) • Marcio Takara (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

The new age of space is here!

• In the wake of EMPYRE, the political map of the galaxy has been redrawn – which means it's time for a nice, peaceful diplomatic conference.

• As the new ambassador for the Utopian Kree, MARVEL BOY made a solemn promise to be on his best behavior…

• …so how come his fellow diplomats are being murdered one by one – and it looks like he's the killer?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR #8

DONNY CATES (W) • AARON KUDER (A) • Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

FRANKENSTEIN'S THOR HORROR VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by Nic Klein

Thor Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND YOU GET A MJOLNIR, AND…

Everyone gets a hammer! That's right — come on down to Broxton, Oklahoma, and pick up Mjolnir for yourself! The famed hammer of the Thunder God is free for the taking…no worthiness required???

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CHAMPIONS #1 (of 5)

EVE L. EWING (W) • SIMONE DI MEO (A) • Cover by TONI INFANTE

VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY – FEB200807

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO – FEB200808

MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY Kaare Andrews – FEB200809

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

THE CHAMPIONS RETURN IN TROUBLED TIMES!

• A law is passed that goes against everything Ms. Marvel, Nova and Spider–Man founded the Champions for…But the world still needs heroes, even if the world doesn't want them right now.

• After Ms. Marvel makes an unexpected and emotional announcement that her team won't go down without a fight, a group of teen vigilantes gathers to plan their next move. But the C.R.A.D.L.E. task force is hot on their trail, and there's a spy in their midst…

• Eve L. Ewing (IRONHEART, OUTLAWED) and Simone Di Meo (IMMORTAL HULK: THE BEST DEFENSE and VENOM: ACTS OF EVIL) team up for a dramatic new era of Champions that will define Marvel's teen heroes for years to come!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using FEB200806

STRANGE ACADEMY #4

SKOTTIE YOUNG (W)

HUMBERTO RAMOS (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY ADRIAN ALPHONA –

APR200963

CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS – APR200964

DOCTOR STRANGE Timeless Variant

Cover by ALEX ROSS

TAG, YOU'RE IT!

• The students at the Strange Academy blow off their homework for the craziest game of tag ever.

• Every door of Strange Academy holds a surprise – one takes you to Dr. Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum, another to Weirdworld, another to Asgard; and some doors' destinations are unknown even to Strange himself.

• The students plan on stepping through every door, and at least one of the students will bear some significant consequences of their actions.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using APR200962

MAGNIFICENT MS. MARVEL #15

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

• The anti-teen-hero task force, C.R.A.D.L.E., is scouring Jersey City to apprehend its young protector, Ms. Marvel.

• But C.R.A.D.L.E. isn't the only problem on Kamala's plate – several of her family members support the new law, and if they discover her secret identity, it's game over for Ms. Marvel.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Order using MAR200928

DAREDEVIL #23

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Daredevil Timeless Variant Cover by ALEX ROSS

EISNER-NOMINATED FOR BEST CONTINUING SERIES, COVER ARTIST, WRITER & LETTERER!

• Matt Murdock, A.K.A. DAREDEVIL, has been putting his life back together after the monumental first year of Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run – but the criminals of Hell's Kitchen aren't inclined to give him any more time to heal.

• Criminals aren't all Matt will have to contend with on the road ahead, as the likes of TYPHOID MARY and BULLSEYE have made their presence known once more.

• To say nothing of ELEKTRA, and her designs for The Kitchen, the city and the world…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #7

KELLY THOMPSON (W)

GERARDO SANDOVAL (A)

Cover by CHRIS BACHALO

IT'S A LOVE STORY, DEADPOOL,

JUST SAY YES!

• Elsa Bloodstone is dying, and the only one who can save her is Deadpool!

• What's wrong with the mystical, magical Bloodstone gem? And what can Deadpool possibly do about it?

• The answers will shock you! The implications will astound you! The jokes will…well, we won't make any promises about the jokes.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using MAR201056

MARVELS X #6 (of 6)

ALEX ROSS & JIM KRUEGER (W)

WELL–BEE (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS

Variant Cover by WELL–BEE – APR200925

The war to tear down the Baxter Building continues while those heroes left in New York seek a cure for whatever it is that has transformed everyone they ever loved into mutants. Even the gods themselves don't know their place in a world where all of man has become a deity unto itself. Alex Ross, Jim Krueger and Well-Bee conclude the incredible prequel to the EARTH X trilogy.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

Order using APR200924

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #15

JIM ZUB (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • Cover by E.M. GIST

Variant Cover by SKAN – FEB201015

MURDER IN THE PITS OF THE CRUCIBLE!

• CONAN's fate is altered by the sudden murder of one of the contestants!

• But as all signs point to Conan's guilt, has he fallen victim to a cruel betrayal…or a demonic possession clouding his actions?

• The Crucible tournament continues with its deadliest twist yet!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Order using FEB201014

THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE ANNIVERSARY EDITION

Written by ALAN ZELENETZ

Penciled by VARIOUS

Cover by MICHAEL KALUTA

In the proud tradition of THE OFFICIAL HANDBOOK OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, this comprehensive compendium of Conan characters – first published in 1986 – offers a detailed guide to the many heroes and villains featured in Marvel's classic Conan comics! And with the 50th anniversary of Conan's comic debut upon us, what better time to revisit this fact-filled handbook? Experience the A to Z of Conan's savage world, filled with illustrations from some of the greatest talents of the era – including the legendary John Buscema! Don't miss this indispensable reference tool for everyone's favorite Cimmerian and his fearsome foes, allies including Valeria and Bêlit, and the many realms of the Hyborian Age! Reprinting HANDBOOK OF THE CONAN UNIVERSE #1.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

STAR WARS #7

CHARLES SOULE (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A)

Cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN

EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VARIANT COVER BY CHRIS SPROUSE –

APR201054

VARIANT COVER BY AARON KUDER – APR201055

SHE WILL HAVE REVENGE!

• The terrifying DARTH VADER has tasked COMMANDER ELLIAN ZAHRA with tracking down the

remnants of the REBEL FLEET, scattered since the BATTLE OF HOTH.

• From the bridge of her flagship the TARKIN'S WILL, Zahra hunts the galaxy, eradicating all resistance, her secret goal to destroy LEIA ORGANA.

• But why does Grand Moff Tarkin's prize pupil have such hate for the PRINCESS OF ALDERAAN? The truth…will be revealed!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Order using APR201053

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #6

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover By Inhyuk Lee

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

THE PUNISHMENT!

• DARTH VADER failed to turn his son, Luke Skywalker, to the dark side of the Force.

• No…Luke was too weak to join his father in overthrowing EMPEROR PALPATINE.

• Vader sought revenge against those who hid Luke from him for all of these years…

and in doing so nearly betrayed his master.

• It did not go unnoticed by Palpatine… time for Vader's next lesson.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #6

ETHAN SACKS (W) • PAOLO VILLANELLI (A)

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Empire Strikes Back Variant COVER by CHRIS SPROUSE

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

TWO AGAINST ONE!

• With precious cargo and a price on his head, VALANCE must go to the only person in the galaxy he can trust.

• But the UNBROKEN CLAN has sent a deadly and unique pair of bounty hunters after him!

• No one in the galaxy can escape the combined cunning of 4-LOM and ZUCKUSS!!!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #5

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MARIKA CRESTA (A)

Cover by VALENTINA REMENAR

Variant COVER by TERRY DODSON

POWER TO RULE THE GALAXY?

• RONEN TAGGE has the legendary RINGS OF VAALE.

• Will he destroy the priceless artifacts or fall to their temptation?

• If they truly give him the power to rival the EMPEROR, what hope do APHRA and crew have to stop him?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Star Wars © Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All rights reserved. Used under authorization. Text and illustrations for Star Wars are © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd.

Marvel Collections

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

RAMOS COVER – NEW PRINTING!

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA, DON HECK, LARRY LIEBER, JIM MOONEY & MARIE SEVERIN

Covers by HUMBERTO RAMOS & JOHN ROMITA SR.

The Stan Lee/John Romita era starts here! Lee and Romita transformed the web-slinger into Marvel's top title with stories that raised your spirits, tore at your heartstrings and kept you on the edge of your seat. From the revelation of the Green Goblin's secret identity to the unforgettable entrance of Mary Jane Watson, these classics define Spidey to this day — with star-studded debuts including the Kingpin, the Rhino and Captain Stacy; Spidey's disastrous first tryout with the Avengers; the iconic "Spider-Man No More!" issue; the true story of Peter Parker's parents; and an epic battle against the Green Goblin! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #39-67 and ANNUAL #3-5, and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1968) #1-2.

992 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92794-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC ROMITA COVER (DM ONLY – NEW PRINTING)

992 PGS./All Ages …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92795-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS

VOL. 1 HC (NEW PRINTING)

Written by ED BRUBAKER

Penciled by STEVE EPTING, MIKE PERKINS, MICHAEL LARK, MARCOS MARTIN & LEE WEEKS

Covers by STEVE EPTING

Ed Brubaker's legendary take on the life and death of Captain America begins here — including the pursuit of the mysterious Winter Soldier, the fight against a deadly new incarnation of the Red Skull and a slow-burning conspiracy that seeks to shatter Cap's world. Full of political intrigue and suspense, fast action, high adventure, and explosive art by Steve Epting, Michael Lark, Mike Perkins and more, Captain America has never been more noble, more decisive and more ready to give his all for freedom than in Brubaker's definitive run of stories. Collecting CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-25, CAPTAIN AMERICA 65TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL and WINTER SOLDIER: WINTER KILLS.

744 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92792-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY ED BRUBAKER OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC VARIANT (NEW PRINTING)

744 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92793-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC SILVA COVER

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR., AL MILGROM & PAUL SMITH with BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH, STEVE LEIALOHA & CRAIG HAMILTON

Covers by R.B. SILVA & JOHN ROMITA JR.

Chris Claremont teams with a new series artist, Marvel legend John Romita Jr., in this massive Omnibus collection of the X-Men's uncanniest adventures! Milestones abound — including a descent into the Morlocks' mutant underground; a bruising battle between Colossus and Juggernaut; and the introduction of Rachel Summers, Cyclops' future daughter from "Days of Future Past"! Rogue emerges as a featured player, while Storm suffers a devastating loss! And it's all set against a rising tide of anti-mutant hysteria that threatens to strip every mutant in the United States of their rights. Plus: A Kitty Pryde and Wolverine solo adventure, a team-up with Alpha Flight, and timeless work by Paul Smith and Barry Windsor-Smith! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #176-193, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #8, KITTY PRYDE AND WOLVERINE #1-6, X-MEN AND ALPHA FLIGHT (1985) #1-2 and material from MARVEL FANFARE (1982) #40.

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92704-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS VOL. 4 HC ROMITA JR. COVER (DM ONLY)

848 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92705-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC YOUNG COVER (NEW PRINTING)

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA, TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE & MORE

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, CHRIS MARRINAN, DARICK ROBERTSON, BRANDON PETERSON, STEVE EPTING,

RON FRENZ, GUANG YAP, TOM RANEY, TERRY SHOEMAKER,

SCOTT MCDANIEL & MORE

Covers by SKOTTIE YOUNG & MARK BAGLEY

Young, idealistic heroes Marvel Boy, Firestar, Nova, Namorita, Speedball and the mysterious Night Thrasher join forces as the New Warriors — determined to fight the kinds of crime other heroes won't touch! But as the naive Warriors dig deeper into a world of gray areas and moral compromises, can they maintain their youthful ideals? And with foes like Terrax, the Juggernaut, Psionex, the Punisher, the Sphinx and more — along with a shocking threat from within — can the New Warriors even stay alive long enough to make a difference in the world? Collecting NEW WARRIORS (1990) #1-26, NEW WARRIORS ANNUAL #1-2 and AVENGERS (1963) #341-342 — plus material from THOR (1966) #411-412, NEW MUTANTS ANNUAL #7, X-MEN ANNUAL (1970) #15, X-FACTOR ANNUAL #6, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #26, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12 and WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #8.

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92690-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

NEW WARRIORS CLASSIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC BAGLEY COVER (NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY)

1064 PGS./Rated T …$125.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92691-5

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

BLACK PANTHER: WHO IS THE BLACK PANTHER? MARVEL SELECT HC

Written by REGINALD HUDLIN & STAN LEE

Penciled by JOHN ROMITA JR. & JACK KIRBY

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

Reginald Hudlin and John Romita Jr. delve deep into the mind of the Black Panther in the next in our series of graphic novels handpicked by Marvel Editorial to showcase pivotal storylines written and drawn by some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators! In the heart of Africa lies Wakanda, a technologically advanced civilization that for centuries has stood alone as an unconquerable land inhabited by invincible warriors. Governing Wakanda is a lineage of warrior-kings — and T'Challa, the Black Panther, is the latest in this family line! But now outsiders are once more assembling to invade Wakanda and plunder its riches — led by Klaw, a deadly assassin who murdered T'Challa's father. Even with Wakanda's might and his own superhuman skills, can the Black Panther prevail against Klaw's massive invasion force? Collecting BLACK PANTHER (2005) #1-6 and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #52-53.

200 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92319-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

CONAN THE BARBARIAN BY AARON & ASRAR HC

Written by JASON AARON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR,

GERARDO ZAFFINO & GARRY BROWN

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2021

The life and death of Conan the Barbarian! The greatest sword-and-sorcery hero of all returns to Marvel, but how long will he survive? Conan's travels have brought him to the far reaches of the unknown, from his birthplace in Cimmeria to the kingdom of Aquilonia and all lands in between — but just as his fighting prowess lets him carve his way through life, so too does it attract the forces of death! And few are more deadly than the Crimson Witch and the terrible wizard Thoth-Amon! As beasts from the past rear their fearsome heads, the Barbarian fights his final battle and meets his ultimate fate — but what lies beyond the veil of life? Could it be…Crom?! Robert E. Howard's legendary barbarian's days are numbered in an all-new saga, and Conan's destiny is forever changed! Collecting CONAN THE BARBARIAN (2019) #1-12.

296 PGS./Parental Advisory …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92652-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CELEBRATE THE 300TH MARVEL MASTERWORKS RELEASE!

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC

Written by STEVE GERBER with FRANK BRUNNER

Penciled by GENE COLAN & FRANK BRUNNER with VAL MAYERIK, JOHN BUSCEMA & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by FRANK BRUNNER

Trapped in a Masterworks he never made! There were several worthy candidates for the milestone 300th Marvel Masterworks, but only one waddled away with victory: Howard the Duck! Steve Gerber and artistic cohorts Val Mayerik, Frank Brunner and Gene Colan crafted one of comics' most iconoclastic and hilarious characters. Now Howard's inaugural Masterworks kicks things off with his quirky first appearance as a "fowl out of water," teaming with the macabre Man-Thing to protect Cleveland from the Man-Frog and Hellcow! The satirical stories continue with Howard and gal-pal Beverly Switzler taking on dire threats like the Space Turnip, the Beaver and — public transportation?! And just wait until Howard runs for president! All restored in Masterworks glory! Collecting HOWARD THE DUCK (1976) #1-14; MARVEL TREASURY EDITION #12; and material from FEAR #19, MAN-THING (1974) #1, GIANT-SIZE MAN-THING #4-5 and F.O.O.M. #15.

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92216-0

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC — VARIANT EDITION VOL. 300 (DM ONLY)

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92217-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

MARVEL MASTERWORKS: HOWARD THE DUCK VOL. 1 HC 300TH MASTERWORKS EXCLUSIVE EDITION VARIANT (DM ONLY)

376 PGS./Rated T …$75.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-92796-7

Trim size: 7 x 10

EMPYRE: LORDS OF EMPYRE TPB

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY, ANTHONY OLIVEIRA, ALEX PAKNADEL & GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by MANUEL GARCIA, ALEX LINS, THOMAS NACHLIK & GREG SMALLWOOD

Cover by ROD REIS

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

Destiny in the stars! Emperor Dorrek VIII is the son of Kree hero Mar-Vell and the Skrull Princess Anelle. For years, he lived on Earth as the heroic Young Avenger called Hulkling, evading the clutches of both bloodthirsty empires. But his long-avoided destiny has caught up to him, and now Hulkling must take the throne! Elsewhere, the young Cotati called Quoi faces his hour of ascension! Will he become the Celestial Messiah, the role he was prophesized to play — or will his mother, Mantis, stand in his way? Plus: The Avenger called Swordsman may be long dead, but his shadow looms large across the galaxy! And in South America, Conan finds himself targeted by slavers from beyond the stars — and only Venom can help him avoid a grisly fate! Collecting LORDS OF EMPYRE: EMPEROR HULKLING, CELESTIAL MESSIAH and SWORDSMAN; and EMPYRE: SAVAGE AVENGERS.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92591-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA & THE AVENGERS TPB

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON & JIM ZUB

Penciled by ARIEL OLIVETTI & CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

When the united Kree/Skrull army targets Earth, Captain America sends out a call for heroes! But which Avengers will stand to fight a war on three fronts? Old favorites like Scarlet Witch and the Black Knight will join new faces including Ka-Zar, Zabu and…the Man-Thing?! In New York, a villain from the past is supercharged with alien energy! In Mexico, old hatreds turn allies into enemies! And in the Savage Land, the soul of the jungle has been stolen — and Shanna the She-Devil's life hangs in the balance! Meanwhile, Cap himself stands on the front lines! With his back against the ropes, Steve Rogers reaches out for aid — but is there anyone left to battle by his side? Prepare for mystery, magic and mayhem in the Mighty Marvel Manner — Avengers Assemble! Collecting EMPYRE: CAPTAIN AMERICA #1-3 and EMPYRE: AVENGERS #1-3.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92590-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE TPB

Written by AL EWING & DAN SLOTT

Penciled by PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, VALERIO SCHITI & SEAN IZAAKSE

Cover by JIM CHEUNG

An intergalactic event that will reshape the Marvel Universe! Old allies make a distress call to the Avengers with news of a terrible enemy that could wipe out humanity. Meanwhile, in the most unlikely of places, the Fantastic Four witness the final conflict of the Kree/Skrull War — and a long-hidden Elder of the Universe stands revealed! With the Kree and Skrulls united under a new emperor, their war fleet charts a course — for Earth! The Avengers are ready to fight, while the FF seek a diplomatic solution. But if they can't work together, the world may not survive. Either way, both teams will be tested as never before! The new Marvel Space Age begins here! Collecting EMPYRE #0: AVENGERS, EMPYRE #0: FANTASTIC FOUR, EMPYRE #1-6, EMPYRE AFTERMATH: AVENGERS and EMPYRE FALLOUT: FANTASTIC FOUR.

296 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92438-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EMPYRE: X-MEN TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD, GERRY DUGGAN, BENJAMIN PERCY, LEAH WILLIAMS,

ED BRISSON, VITA AYALA & ZEB WELLS

Penciled by MATTEO BUFFAGNI, LUCAS WERNECK, ANDREA BROCCARDO & JORGE MOLINA

Cover by EDUARD PETROVICH

Alien plants vs. mutant zombies! Plant people from outer space have come to Earth as part of the cosmic events of EMPYRE — but wouldn't you know it, they happen to arrive just as millions of deceased mutants rise from the grave as undead creatures hungry for human flesh! What are the odds? And can even the X-Men handle two simultaneous crises? Aliens! Plant-men! Mutants! Zombies! Demons! Explosions! This one has it all — and then some! The X-Men return to the graveyard island of Genosha in a tale so crazy, it took the entire writing crew of the Dawn of X line to tackle it! Collecting EMPYRE: X-MEN #1-4.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92575-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

EXCALIBUR BY TINI HOWARD VOL. 2 TPB

Written by Tini Howard

Penciled by WILTON SANTOS & MARCUS TO

Cover by MAHMUD ASRAR

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2020

Captain Britain, Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee and Rictor are the new Excalibur! Together they're about to face an old foe! Only this time they are the hunters — and the Warwolves are the game! The team has just been baptized by fire in a bloody and brutal struggle against Morgan Le Fay — and though Otherworld, the source of Captain Britain's power, has been liberated from Morgan's magical clutches, many threats remain! Excalibur begins a journey to the mystical Starlight Citadel — but why is London burning behind them? When the Citadel commits an act of war, Excalibur must respond! Torn between Otherworld, Britain and Krakoa, Betsy Braddock will make her hardest decision yet. And deep in Otherworld, Apocalypse forges ahead toward his ultimate goal. Collecting EXCALIBUR (2019) #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92146-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201091

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

A life on the ocean waves! As Verendi's plans against Krakoa grow, Captain Kate Pryde and her seafaring Marauders find themselves missing something vital — and it's about to cause Storm and Emma Frost to come to blows! Meanwhile, a very small attack on the new mutant nation is quickly growing into something much bigger thanks to the size-changing Yellowjacket! Can the crew swat him before his sting succeeds? To prevail, the Marauders must set their sights on the power-dampening technology that seems to have made its way into far too many human hands — most notably, the Russian Army. The Hellfire Trading Company's wrath will be swift and harsh! But tragedy is about to strike — and soon, all of Krakoa will be reeling from an unthinkable, and perhaps insurmountable, death! Collecting MARAUDERS #7-12.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92147-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using APR201090

THOR BY DONNY CATES VOL. 1: THE DEVOURER KING TPB

Written by DONNY CATES

Penciled by NIC KLEIN

Cover by OLIVIER COIPEL

A new legend begins! The prince is now a king. All of Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder, and the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming — and to triumph over this new threat, Thor must be transformed in a most unexpected way! Bursting with new power and set on a dangerous path, Thor will battle friend and foe alike. But can he convince Beta Ray Bill to let him continue his bloody mission to save all that is? The Black Winter has the power to reveal the means of any person's demise. Thor will glimpse his future — and if the vision is true, Asgard will soon need a new Odinson to take the throne! Collecting THOR (2020) #1-6.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92086-9

Order using APR201086

CABLE BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN

Penciled by PHIL NOTO

Cover by PHIL NOTO

The dawn of rebellion! Cable used to be a grizzled old veteran of dozens of future wars — and someday he will be again. But for now, he's a young mutant leading a life of adventure on Krakoa! Nathan Summers, Cyclops' time-traveling son, knows he has a destiny to lead mutantkind in rebellion — so why not start now? Mutant babies are going missing, and Cable takes that sort of thing personally. But can this younger, inexperienced Nathan unravel the mystery in time to save them? And when ancient knights from another galaxy target Cable, will he be forced to give them their prize? Plus: Reunited for the very first time! Deadpool considers Cable one of his oldest and best friends. Cable hasn't met Deadpool — yet. He's in for a treat! Prepare for Nathan Summers as you've never seen him before! Collecting CABLE (2020) #1-4.

120 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92178-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

WOLVERINE BY BENJAMIN PERCY VOL. 1 TPB

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT & VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

The best is back! Wolverine has been through a lot. He's been a hero and a killer. An X-Man and an Avenger. He's been to hell and back. Now, as the nation of Krakoa brings together all mutantkind, can he finally be…happy? Wolverine finally has everything he ever wanted — and everything to lose. Writer Benjamin Percy and legendary WOLVERINE artist Adam Kubert bring the best there is to his new home! But the worst is never far away — whether it's Omega Red, Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth or Doctor Cornelius. And Wolverine must make an unlikely alliance when he finds himself targeted by…Dracula?! But the Flower Cartel might have enlisted the deadliest foe of all: Wolverine himself. Logan is about to find himself at the heart of a conspiracy that threatens to darken the Dawn of X! Collecting WOLVERINE (2020) #1-5.

164 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92182-8

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

NEW MUTANTS BY ED BRISSON VOL. 1 TPB

Written by ED BRISSON

Penciled by FLAVIANO & MARCO FAILLA

Cover by ROD REIS

The future comes knocking! With the original New Mutants off in space, the rest of the youth of Krakoa begin to take initiative and craft the tomorrow they want to live in. Armor leads an outreach party, seeking young mutants who have chosen not to come to Krakoa — beginning with Beak, Angel and their family! But what starts as a simple visit to check in on old friends goes dangerously wrong! In the face of a terrible tragedy, the New Mutants must soldier on despite the pain — but reality itself is beginning to betray them, and they're losing hope quickly. Helping young mutants in crisis is becoming downright nightmarish. Can the New Mutants find a way to strike back and preserve a Krakoan future for all young mutants? Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #3-4, #6 and #8-12.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-91993-1

HELLIONS BY ZEB WELLS VOL. 1 TPB

Written by ZEB WELLS

Penciled by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Bad is the new good! When the new nation of Krakoa opened its doors to all mutants and forgave all past crimes, its leaders knew they'd have to accept some of their worst foes into the fold — but they didn't plan for what to do with them. Not to worry — Mister Sinister has his own ideas for the troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphan-Maker, Psylocke…and Havok?! They're the new mutant team you're going to hate to love! Though right now the Hellions can barely keep from killing one another. Of course, that might be just what Mister Sinister is counting on when he sends them to clean up his messes! But can this dysfunctional new squad handle the return of the grand dame of the damned: the Goblin Queen, Madelyne Pryor?! Collecting HELLIONS #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92558-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

X-MEN BY JONATHAN HICKMAN VOL. 2 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Penciled by LEINIL FRANCIS YU & MAHMUD ASRAR

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Mutants are forever! The Resurrection Protocols have changed everything for Homo superior. No longer can humans' hate and fear take mutants' lives from them. But what else has it changed? What does the Crucible mean for the souls of mutantkind? Meanwhile, the New Mutants are back from space — and they've brought intergalactic trouble with them! The Brood! The Starjammers! The Shi'ar Imperial Guard! But what do they all want? And as the events of EMPYRE are felt on Earth, the Summers family finds that some unexpected new neighbors have moved in next to their Krakoan home on the moon! All that plus…the trees are killing the children?! You'll have to see it to believe it! Red-hot writer Jonathan Hickman continues his stunning reinvention of the X-Men! Collecting X-MEN (2019) #7-11.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91982-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 9 TPB

Written by ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD & BENJAMIN PERCY

Penciled by ED BRISSON, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, TINI HOWARD & BENJAMIN PERCY

Cover by TBA

The Dawn of X continues to amaze! Magma returns to Nova Roma, leading a crew of young mutants to answer an urgent distress call! A small attack on Krakoa grows into something much bigger, thanks to the villainous Yellowjacket! Can Captain Kate's crew of Marauders swat him before his sting pays off? Nathan Summers, the young Cable, has a destiny leading the youth of mutantkind in rebellion…so why not start now? The New Mutants are back from space, and they've brought intergalactic trouble for the X-Men! Excalibur chart a new mission — and their destination is the Starlight Citadel! And in the heart of South America, X-Force fi nds a growing problem that threatens to destory everything they've built! Collecting NEW MUTANTS (2019) #8, MARAUDERS (2019) #9, CABLE (2020) #1, X-MEN (2019) #8-9 and X-FORCE (2019) #9.

176 PGS./Rated Parental Advisory…$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92766-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAWN OF X VOL. 10 TPB

Written by GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN, BENJAMIN PERCY & TINI HOWARD

Penciled by STEFANO CASELLI, ROD REIS, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN, OSCAR BAZALDUA, LEINIL YU & WILTON SANTOS

Cover by TBA

The Dawn of X is full of dangers! As a nightmare becomes real for the New Mutants, Nightcrawler leads an eerie mission into the unknown! Meanwhile, Mister Sinister fi nds a use for Krakoa's troublemakers. Meet his new Hellions: Scalphunter, Wild Child, Empath, Nanny, Orphan-Maker, Psylocke…and Havok?! They're the team you're going to hate to love!

Wolverine faces a combined assault from Lady Deathstrike, Sabretooth and Doctor Cornelius — but the Flower Cartel might have enlisted his worst foe of all! The X-Men have their hands full with some cosmic heavy hitters — the Brood, the Shi'ar Imperial Guard and the Starjammers! And London is burning! As Britain goes to war with Krakoa, its Captain is faced with her hardest decision yet! Collecting X-FORCE (2019) #10, EXCALIBUR (2019) #9, GIANT-SIZE X-MEN: NIGHTCRAWLER (2020) #1, HELLIONS (2020) #1 and NEW MUTANTS (2019) #9.

184 PGS./Rated Parental Advisory…$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92767-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

UNCANNY X-MEN: X-MEN DISASSEMBLED HC

Written by ED BRISSON, MATTHEW ROSENBERG & KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by MAHMUD ASRAR, MIRKO COLAK, IBRAIM ROBERSON, MARK BAGLEY, R.B. SILVA, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, PERE PÉREZ & PEPE LARRAZ

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The X-Men's newest crisis is shaping up to be their final adventure! It all starts with a mysterious and tragic disappearance, but the X-Men's investigation draws the team into a much larger — and deadlier — situation! Who or what are the Four Horsemen of Salvation — and what is their connection to Nate Grey, the incredibly powerful mutant known as X-Man? Will Nate's home dimension, the Age of Apocalypse, make its horrifying return? Or does the dawn of the Age of X-Man mean the end of the Uncanny X-Men?! It's a status-quo-smashing story that just might leave all of mutantkind in tatters — and it will take three fan-favorite writers to deliver the mutant madness! Collecting UNCANNY X-MEN (2018) #1-10.

272 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-91501-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS VOL. 1: THE DESTINY PATH TPB

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Penciled by JESÚS SAIZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

It is a dark time for the galaxy in the wake of The Empire Strikes Back. The rebel fleet is scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo is frozen in carbonite and lost to the bounty hunter Boba Fett. And Luke Skywalker is wounded and reeling from learning the horrible truth about his past. Darth Vader did not kill Luke's father — he is Luke's father! Now Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the rest of the Rebel Alliance. But this ragtag band of freedom fighters doesn't realize they've only traded one imperial trap for another! They're about to cross paths with the captain of the Tarkin's Will: the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra! Collecting STAR WARS (2020) #1-6.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92078-4

Order using APR201087

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS VOL. 1 – GALAXY'S DEADLIEST TPB

Written by ETHAN SACKS

Penciled by PAOLO VILLANELLI

Cover by LEE BERMEJO

Never betray a bounty hunter — especially if it's Boba Fett! Years ago, Valance and Bossk joined Fett on a mission that went sideways in a bad way — thanks to a violent betrayal by Valance's mentor, Nakano Lash! The trio barely escaped with their lives. Now Lash has finally resurfaced under mysterious circumstances, and every bounty hunter in the galaxy wants a piece. Valance is hell-bent on getting to the prize first — after all, he has a score to settle. But so does Boba Fett! What could have possibly made Lash break her word and betray her protégé? The truth could shake the foundations of the galaxy's criminal underworld! The biggest, baddest bounty hunters of all clash in a rip-roaring tale of scum and villainy, Star Wars-style! Collecting STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #1-5.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92083-8

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER BY GREG PAK VOL. 1 – DARK HEART OF THE SITH TPB

Written by GREG PAK

Penciled by RAFFAELE IENCO

Cover by InHYUK LEE

A new chapter in the Sith Lord's saga begins here! "Join me, and together we can rule the galaxy as father and son!" In the shattering climax of The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader revealed his true relationship to Luke Skywalker and invited his son to stand at his side. But a horrified Luke chose to plunge into the abyss beneath Cloud City rather than turn to the Dark Side. Now Vader embarks on a bloody mission of rage-filled revenge against everything and everyone who helped to hide and corrupt his only son. But Vader must overcome shocking new challenges from his own dark past, including a hauntingly familiar face that will challenge everything he knows! Collecting STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #1-5.

128 PGS./Rated T …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92081-4

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

STAR WARS: FROM THE JOURNALS OF OBI-WAN KENOBI TPB

Written by JASON AARON & DASH AARON

Penciled by SIMONE BIANCHI, MIKE MAYHEW, SALVADOR LARROCA & ANDREA SORRENTINO

Cover by JOHN CASSADAY

Lost tales of the Jedi revealed! Obi-Wan has slowly adjusted to his life of exile on Tatooine, secretly protecting young Luke Skywalker. But now, injustice reigns as villainous scum run rampant, extorting moisture farmers and wreaking havoc. Will "Old Ben" risk revealing himself to do what's right? And when Jabba the Hutt hires a bounty hunter to find out who's been thwarting his men, Obi-Wan must take on the galaxy's deadliest Wookiee, Black Krrsantan! Plus, years earlier, when Obi-Wan was still a Padawan, Master Yoda found himself trapped on a savage world with a hidden power. Yoda must learn the secret of the stones — and his struggle in the past will affect Luke in the present! And can Obi-Wan save a young Tusken Raider? Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #7, #15, #20, #26-30 and material from STAR WARS (2015) #37.

192 PGS./Rated T …$19.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92528-4

Order using APR201115

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER VOL. 9: SINS RISING TPB

Written by NICK SPENCER

Penciled by KIM JACINTO, MARK BAGLEY, MARCELO FERREIRA & GUILLERMO SANNA

Cover by RYAN OTTLEY

For months, perhaps years, he has crawled in the shadows, manipulating events from afar. Now the demon known as Kindred is finally ready to take his revenge — not on Spider-Man, but on Peter Parker! And he's resurrected one of Spidey's most disturbing foes: the fanatical Sin-Eater! But who is the Sin-Eater, and why is it so terrifying that he's back? What secret history will be revealed? And who will the shotgun-toting villain target in the here and now? The Lethal Legion has returned to threaten the Big Apple, but they're about to end up in the Sin-Eater's sights! Can Spider-Man stop the murderous vigilante from taking deadly aim? Should he? And as Sin-Eater's appetite for sins to punish grows greater still, he turns his attention to…the Ravencroft Institute for the Criminally Insane! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2018) #44-47 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: SINS RISING.

136 PGS./Rated T …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92024-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: HEAVY METAL TPB

Volume #18 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROGER STERN, RALPH MACCHIO, MARK GRUENWALD & WALTER SIMONSON

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, BOB HALL, RICH BUCKLER, MARK BRIGHT & MORE

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

The old order really changeth! The Avengers are pushed to their limits — first by all-out war against the Super-Adaptoid and his android army then by the monstrous mutation of Marrina, Namor's wife! It ends in heartbreak for the Sub-Mariner, torment for the Black Knight and anguish for Captain Marvel — giving Doctor Druid his moment to take control. But what is Druid's secret agenda? Who is the beautiful woman in his dreams? And what does it all have to do with Kang the Conqueror? The answers will leave the Avengers in shambles — meaning Jocasta must recruit a crew of reserves to fight the Evolutionary War! But out of the ashes of the X-Men's "Inferno," a new team rises — and Mister Fantastic and the Invisible Woman will answer the cry of "Avengers Assemble!" Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #286-303 and ANNUAL #17.

512 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92315-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: AT WAR WITH ATLANTIS TPB

Volume #6 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by STAN LEE

Penciled by JACK KIRBY with JOHN ROMITA SR. & RON FRENZ

Cover by JACK KIRBY

Certifiably the World's Greatest Comic Collaboration, the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby FANTASTIC FOUR run stands as one of the greatest accomplishments in the history of comics! Together, Stan and Jack's FF laid the foundation of the Marvel Universe and birthed more amazing concepts and characters than any series before or since. Here, in the final issues of their run, expect plenty of explosive action and family drama — including the Mole Man, an interstellar gladiatorial arena, Doctor Doom, a mission to save Apollo 11, the Inhumans, the Sub-Mariner, Magneto and more! And to top it all off, we're including the completed version of Stan and Jack's "lost" FF issue! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #88-104 and ANNUAL #7, and FANTASTIC FOUR: THE LOST ADVENTURE.

416 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92202-3

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: LAST RITES TPB

Volume #15 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

Written by ANN NOCENTI, D.G. CHICHESTER, GREGORY WRIGHT & ERIC FEIN

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEE WEEKS, GREG CAPULLO, KIERON DWYER, RON GARNEY & MORE

Cover by LEE WEEKS

The fall of the Kingpin! An amnesiac Matt Murdock is Daredevil no more — so who's swinging around town in the red suit? And why is he committing vicious crimes with pinpoint accuracy? Matt thinks he's the boxer Jack Murdock — but can he battle his way back to becoming the Man Without Fear once more? Meanwhile, the Kingpin sets his sights on building a media empire! But a reborn Daredevil is determined to administer the last rites to Wilson's reign of terror, and he won't let anyone stand in his way — even the lethal Typhoid Mary! With Nick Fury, S.H.I.E.L.D. and Hydra all involved, will Daredevil finally bring down his archenemy once and for all? Plus: Captain America! Taskmaster! Tombstone! Baron Strucker! The Punisher! The Hand! And Ghost Rider!

Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #283-300 and ANNUAL #7.

504 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92563-5

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

Order using MAR201111

VENOM EPIC COLLECTION: SYMBIOSIS TPB

Volume #1 in the Venom Epic Collections

Written by TOM DEFALCO, DAVID MICHELINIE, LOUISE SIMONSON & DANNY FINGEROTH

Penciled by RON FRENZ, TODD MCFARLANE, ERIK LARSEN, RON LIM, GREG LAROCQUE, MIKE MANLEY,

AARON LOPRESTI & MORE

Cover by ERIK LARSEN

Venom goes Epic! When Spider-Man learns that his black costume is secretly an alien symbiote, he rejects the suit — and the spurned creature soon finds a new host! Disgraced reporter Eddie Brock has reasons of his own to hate Spider-Man, and together the two merge into the twisted engine of revenge known as Venom —and a rivalry for the ages begins! Venom has the same powers as Spider-Man — but he's bigger, stronger and doesn't trigger his spider-sense. And he knows Spidey's secret identity! Against such a dangerous, determined and deadly foe, how far will Spider-Man have to go to survive? Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #258, #300, #315-317, #332-333 and #346-347; WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #1; AVENGERS: DEATHTRAP — THE VAULT and DARKHAWK #13-14 — plus material from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #388 and ANNUAL #25-26, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #7-8, and SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL #12.

472 PGS./Rated T …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92729-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRON MAN 2020: ROBOT REVOLUTION – iWOLVERINE TPB

Written by DANA SCHWARTZ, VITA AYALA, DANNY LORE & LARRY HAMA

Penciled by JACEN BURROWS, DAVID MESSINA & ROLAND BOSCHI

Cover by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

No robot is safe in the wake of Arno Stark's crusade against A.I.s! Fearing for his friend Elsie-Dee's safety, Albert — the robot Wolverine — travels to Madripoor to find her. But what he finds is bloodshed! Meanwhile, Pepper Potts moved on from Tony Stark. She's getting her life together, finding her place in the world. Unfortunately, that's exactly when Tony decides it's time for a full-blown meltdown. And if Pepper can't suit up and save the day, he's toast. This is a job for Rescue! And with the Robot Revolution in full swing, Riri "Ironheart" Williams and N.A.T.A.L.I.E. — the A.I. based on her late best friend — are in for a world of trouble. Can they weather the coming storm together, or will 2020 tear them apart? Collecting 2020 RESCUE #1-2, 2020 IRONHEART #1-2 and 2020 iWOLVERINE #1-2.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ISBN: 978-1-302-92554-3

AVENGERS BY JONATHAN HICKMAN: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL. 2 TPB

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by ADAM KUBERT, DUSTIN WEAVER, MIKE DEODATO JR., STEFANO CASELLI, KODY CHAMBERLAIN & MORE

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

The last White Event changes everything as Jonathan Hickman's sprawling saga continues! The Starbrand has manifested, but will he be Earth's mightiest hero…or the biggest threat to the Avengers' world? Meanwhile, tensions run high between the Black Panther and the Sub-Mariner as hidden connections between the events of AVENGERS and NEW AVENGERS begin to be revealed! Earth's Origin Sites go active, signaling something ancient out in the cosmos! The terror scientists of A.I.M. unveil their latest scheme! The High Evolutionary stakes his claim on the Children of the Sun! Hyperion learns the true cost of the decisions he made in the Savage Land! And the techno-titan Terminus returns! Plus: A solo tale of the newest Avenger — Shang-Chi, Master of Kung Fu! Collecting AVENGERS (2012) #6-17, NEW AVENGERS (2013) #7 and material from SHANG-CHI: MASTER OF KUNG FU (2009) #1.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$34.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92530-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL-VERSE: DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE GN-TPB

Written by PAUL TOBIN & FRED VAN LENTE

Penciled by RONAN CLIQUET, GURIHIRU & MATTEO LOLLI

Cover by ED MCGUINESS

Feisty fun for the whole family with two of Marvel's most popular superstars! Everybody loves Deadpool, right? Somebody ought to tell the Avengers! Can the Merc with a Mouth fast-talk his way out of a confrontation with Earth's Mightiest Heroes? At least Spider-Man can see Wade Wilson's appeal – until a day in the life of Deadpool shows him a little something about power and irresponsibility. Wolverine's keen to teach Spidey a lesson too, when he finds out the webhead is following him -and he is one tutor who makes sure you get the point! And what was Wolvie up to just before he first tangled with the Hulk? Collecting MARVEL ADVENTURES SUPER HEROES (2010) #4, MARVEL UNIVERSE SPIDER-MAN: WEB WARRIORS (2014) #8, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2009 (WOLVERINE: ORIGIN OF AN X-MAN), MARVEL ADVENTURES SPIDER-MAN (2010) #3.

96 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$9.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92778-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

OZ: THE COMPLETE COLLECTION – ROAD TO/EMERALD CITY GN-TPB

Written by ERIC SHANOWER

Penciled by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

More enchanting tales from L. Frank Baum's ever-captivating world of Oz! When your name is Dorothy Gale, all roads lead back to Oz. And sure enough, Dorothy soon finds herself on yet another magical journey! This time she's joined by the Shaggy Man, with his handy-dandy love magnet, and Button-Bright, the wisest little boy who "don't know" anything. But will the trio arrive in time for Princess Ozma's birthday gala? Then, when Dorothy, Uncle Henry and Aunt Em are forced to leave their Kansas home, where can they go? To the Emerald City, of course! Dorothy and the Wizard take Em and Henry on a grand tour — but will Oz be able to withstand an attack by the Nomes, the Growleywogs and the evil shape-shifting Phanfasms? Collecting ROAD TO OZ #1-6 and EMERALD CITY OF OZ #1-5.

240 PGS./All Ages …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92365-5

Trim size: 6 x 9

SHURI: WAKANDA FOREVER GN-TPB

Written by NNEDI OKORAFOR & VITA AYALA

Penciled by LEONARDO ROMERO, PAUL DAVIDSON & RACHAEL STOTT

Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

The Black Panther's techno-genius sister stars in her own incredible adventures! T'Challa has disappeared, and Wakanda expects Shuri to lead their great nation in his absence! But she's happiest in a lab surrounded by her inventions. She'd rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them down! So it's time for Shuri to rescue her brother yet again — with a little help from Storm, Rocket Raccoon and Groot! But what happens when her outer-space adventure puts Africa at risk from an energy-sapping alien threat? Then, Shuri heads to America to investigate a lead, with Ms. Marvel and Miles "Spider-Man" Morales along for the ride! But with her people in peril, will Shuri embrace her reluctant destiny and become the Black Panther once more? Prepare for a hero like you've never seen before! Collecting SHURI #1-10.

224 PGS./Ages 10 & Up …$12.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-92369-3

Trim size: 6 x 9

