Declan Shalvely Brings Maddie Back To The X-Men – No, Not That One

Maddie was a mutant created by Declan Shalvey and Mike Henderson in Deadpool Vs Old Man Logan #1 in 2017. And five years later in X-Men Unlimited Infinity #25, Shalvey gets to bring her back. And no, mot Madylene Pryor. There can be more than one Maddie on Krakoa, you know.

So back in Deadpool Vs Old Man Logan, the Old Man Logan future version of Wolverine was looking for Maddie, after she triggered Cerebro as an Omega Level Mutant.

Logan stumbled upon Deadpool, and the mercenary decided to join him as Maddie teleported to Central Park, and went on the run, as GenForm were trying to capture her, to weaponize her ability.

Though not before she demonstrated her abilities, fighting off the attention of Old Man Logan and Deadpool.

Eventually, she is rescued but it is revealed she was much more a manipulator than an innocent. And she took her revenge on Genform's Agent Hart…

…and teleported his heart out of his body in revenge for the inhumane experiments he submitted her to. Even though she now reveals she was a willing participant, Still, he wasn;t to know that…

In today's X-Men Unlimited Infinity #25, that manipulating attitude to life is still on display. As is her fighting ability, revisited in a similar fashion to last time – though taking full advantage of the Infinity format for a perspective-shifting scene as you flip the image up.

ANd telling Wolverine exactly who she is and why she has beef with him.

Expect, you know, it wasn't this Wolverine.

To be fair, while men often don't know how they offended women, in Wolverine's case, the fact that it was an alternate future version of himself that had been time-travelling, and a version he can never even become, should give him some kind of out in this situation. But sadly not, it's a metal spike teleported into his chest for our Logan.

Oh and handily if you want to revisit, Deadpool Vs Old Man Logan is also on Marvel Unlimited.

X-Men Unlimited Infinity Comic (2021) #25

Published: March 07, 2022

Logan's quest to save one of his friends comes to a dramatic conclusion in the final chapter of "Longitude"!