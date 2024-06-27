Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Declan Shalvey, from the ashes, mystique

Marvel Asks… Who Is Declan Shalvey's Mystique?

Marvel Comics is teasing a From the Ashes new X-Men solo series which and utterly is totally Declan Shalvey's Mystique, right?

Article Summary Marvel teases a new X-Men solo series, rumored to star Mystique, launching this October.

Comic artist Declan Shalvey linked to the upcoming project through industry gossip and hints.

Shalvey's history includes award-winning work and collaborations with top talents like Warren Ellis.

Aside from prominent drawing credits, Shalvey is also recognized for his writing on graphic novels.

Marvel sends out the press release asking "Who Is Mutantkind's Most Wanted?" for this new comic, "set in the upcoming From the Ashes era, a new X-Men solo series launches this October." Well, it's totally Declan Shalvey's Mystique, right?

All those Days Of Future Past-style faces are Declan Shalvey faces. The silhouette totally fits with Mystique – though as a shape shifter, any silhouette would, I suppose. Bleeding Cool previously ran gossip that Declan Shalvey would be working on a Mystique comic book, a solo series starring shape-shifting parent of Nightcrawler and partner of Destiny, Raven Darkholme, for the upcoming X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. And Bleeding Cool previously reported earlier today that in his Substack newsletter, Declan Shalvey has been talking about many a mystery Project.

And two days ago he tweeted, "Declarations/newsletter readers, I believe PROJECT RAVEN will be revealed this week". So, will we get a Mystique announcement? Looks like it now…

Declan Shalvey is a fantastic comic book creator who has emerged in the last couple of decades… through bloody hard work. He studied Fine Art Printmaking at Limerick School of Art and Design and started creating small-press comics with Hero Killers winning an Eagle Award in 2005, as well as Irish noir comic Freakshow, picked up by Judge Dredd Megazine, adaptations of Frankenstein, Sweeney Todd, and 28 Days Later.

He worked for Marvel, on comics such as Thunderbolts, Fear Itself, Dark Avengers, Venom, Winter Soldier, Deadpool and Moon Knight. For DC he drew Northlanders, American Vampire, All-Star Batman and Batman and the Signal. He also drew Conan the Barbarian, The Massive and Murder Book for Dark Horse.

His prominence increased co-creating Injection from Image Comics with Warren Ellis, with whom he also collaborated on Moon Knight. He has also written two crime graphic novels set in Ireland, Savage Town and Bog Bodies both published by Image, which increased his profile as a writer as well as an artist. And now… Mystique.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!