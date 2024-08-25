Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asunda, nyobi, Robert Smalls, stranger comics

Defiant & Tales Of Asunda in Stranger November 2024 Solicits

Stranger Comics use their November 2024 solicits to tell the story of Robert Smalls in Defiant #1 as well as Tales Of Asunda Vol 2.

Stranger Comics use their November 2024 solicits and solicitations to tell the story of Robert Smalls in Defiant #1 by Rob Edwards, Sean Damien Hill and Alex Paterson. As well as return to Nyobi with Tales Of Asunda Vol 2 #1 by Sebastian A. Jones, Thuso Mbedu and Caanan White. While Massive Select get a limited 500 edition of that comic…

DEFIANT VOL 1 #1 (OF 4) CVR A WHITE

STRANGER COMICS

SEP242067

SEP242068 – DEFIANT VOL 1 #1 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY INCV WHITE VIRGIN

(W) Rob Edwards (A) Sean Damien Hill, Alex Paterson (CA) Caanan White

Born a slave but destined for greatness, Robert Smalls became a Captain in the Union Navy by stealing a Confederate ship. Decades later, retired Congressman Robert Smalls sits down with his grandson to tell the story of his life. Based on historical events.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TALES OF ASUNDA VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR A FARR

STRANGER COMICS

SEP242070

SEP242071 – TALES OF ASUNDA VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR B JAE LEE

SEP242072 – TALES OF ASUNDA VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) CVR C 10 COPY INCV FARR VIRG

(W) Sebastian A. Jones, Thuso Mbedu (A) Caanan White (CA) Tehani Farr

Are all traditions good, to be followed as law, binding in mind, body, and spirit? And if you disagree, who are you to change them? Niobe confronts a cultural practice that divides her own people in an attempt to bring them together as a nation.

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

TALES OF ASUNDA VOL 2 #1 (OF 4) NIOBE SHE TRIBE CVR A WHITE

MASSIVE SELECT

SEP241104

We have partnered with the indie hitmakers of Stranger Comics to bring the world of Asunda to retail in this Limited to just 500 copies special edition book. Stranger Comics has received praise from Comic Book Resources, Geek & Sundry, Nerdist, Bleeding Cool, Ebony, Vogue, MTV, Huffington Post, People Magazine, and many more. "We all have a Niobe inside ourselves, and it's time to let her roar." – VIOLA DAVIS (from her foreword) Series artist Caanan White provides this movie homage cover for the first issue of the highly anticipated Tales of Asunda Volume 2! Caanan has contributed work to Marvel, DC, and Image, as well as Massive titles Ramgod, Harriet Tubman: Demon Slayer, and The Exiled.In Shops: Nov 06, 2024 SRP: $19.99

