Demona Returns To Disney's Gargoyles, in Dynamite June 2023 Solicits Dynamite Entertainment is returning Demona to their Disney Gargoyles comic book in their June 2023 solicits and solicitations.

Dynamite Entertainment launches new series Victory with David F Walker, Bettie Page with Mirka Andolfo and Starfinder, in their June 2023 solicits, as well as continuing their Disney line, Maleficent, Scar, Darkwing Duck and Gargoyles. And in June that includes the return of a very familiar figure. Demona was the former partner of Goliath and partner-in-crime of David Xanatos, who distrusted humans and ended up turning her frustrations into outright hatred and now desires to kill them all in response to the way humankind has mistreated their kind over the ages. She was the Gargoyles' main antagonist, and now, in June, in Gargoyles #7, she's baaaaack…

GARGOYLES #7 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Demona is back!! Launching a new and exciting storyline, Gargoyles #7 is the perfect jumping-on point for new readers. Goliath is in prison! Dino Dracon is on the rampage! And Demona returns to Manhattan, determined to gather the three new keys to power! Do Brooklyn and the Clan have a prayer of stopping her without Goliath?! Um…probably not.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

GARGOYLES #7 CVR R CONNER LTD VIRGIN

Get Amanda Conner's cover for GARGOYLES #7 free of trade dress with this Limited, Virgin Edition!

DISNEY VILLAINS MALEFICENT #2 CVR A JAE LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Soo Lee (A) Soo Lee (CA) Jae Lee

Chapter Two: "The Well-Meaning Prince." A brave lad approaches the Forbidden Mountain, eager to find his lost brother, who is said to have wandered where he shouldn't have. The prince will be espied by a foreboding crow, stalked by an ominous serpent, and shown the true, awful personification of evil…Maleficent.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

DISNEY VILLAINS SCAR #3 CVR A DARBOE

DYNAMITE

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Trevor Fraley (CA) Karen Darboe

The cunning vultures have enticed Scar onto a dangerous path to power. He knows they're lying…but they are a means to an end, and so Scar's plan begins to take shape: He will travel to the Elephant Graveyard for an encounter with the Hyena Queen!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

DARKWING DUCK #6 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

VICTORY #1 CVR A JOHNSON

DYNAMITE

(W) David Walker (A) Brett Weldele (CA) Dave Johnson

From Vampirella's fiftieth anniversary to her very own series! She started as Vampirella's lover and ended up a very powerful pawn of Vampi's mother, Lilith. Along the way, Victory's made new friends, seen countless horrors, been saddled with a demon's ring that she can't get rid of, encountered the ghost of an old friend, and opened too many dimensional gateways to count. Despite that, there's so much that we don't know about Victory, like what her childhood was like. Or what she's been doing with her demon ring and the crazy powers it has granted. Or which old – well, foe wouldn't exactly be the right word – is about to show up to cheer her on. From writer David F. Walker (Compass, Young Justice, Naomi) and artist Brett Weldele (The Beauty, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?).

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

BETTIE PAGE #1 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Mirka Andolfo, Luca Blengino (A) Elisa Ferrari (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

It's la dolce vita for Bettie! Beautiful Bettie has been cast as the lead of a film shooting in Rome, but before she can experience the sights and sounds of Italy, shady-looking thugs try to kidnap her! Why? Well, Bettie happens to be the spitting image of another woman…a woman who's in BIG trouble with trouble-making types! Can Bettie negotiate her way through a madcap adventure of mistaken identity and star-crossed love, Italian-style?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

STARFINDER ANGELS DRIFT #1 CVR A DALESSANDRO

DYNAMITE

(W) James L. Sutter (A) Edu Menna (CA) Biagio D'Alessandro

"A bold crew of adventurers must race to an isolated world to stop a catastrophic war for faster-than-light technology!

In the science-fantasy universe of the bestselling Starfinder Roleplaying Game, five down-on-their-luck mercenaries sign on to help a robotic avatar of the hyperspace dimension bring starship technology to a previously uncontacted planet. But with sinister forces bent on exploiting the new world, it'll take all the heroes' guns, wits, and magic to make it off their space station alive… From Starfinder RPG co-creator James L. Sutter (PATHFINDER: RUNESCARS) and artist Edu Menna (ARMY OF DARKNESS) comes the launch of a brand new out-of-this-world adventure!

Featuring a stunning trio of fantastic cover art, led by series artist Edu Menna along with Richard (Batman, Second Coming) Pace and Biagio (Pathfinder) d'Alessandro! Plus: The covers by Richard Pace will connect across the series and all covers are cardstock!

The Starfinder Roleplaying Game is a science-fiction/science fantasy role-playing game published by Paizo Publishing. It is built on Paizo's previous game, the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game, both in its game mechanics and universe, but adapted to a more futuristic style than its fantasy predecessor; game content is intended to be easily convertible between the two systems. Like its predecessor, the Starfinder RPG supports adventure paths and other material written by Paizo and third party publishers.

The Starfinder RPG was announced in May 2016 on Paizo's website and officially released at Gen Con in August 2017.

James L. Sutter is a co-creator of the Pathfinder and Starfinder Roleplaying Games. In addition to writing for comics like Pathfinder: Runescars and Pathfinder: Hollow Mountain, he is the award-winning author of the young adult romance novel Darkhearts and the Pathfinder novels Death's Hereticand The Redemption Engine. His short stories have appeared in such venues as Nightmare, The Magazine of Fantasy & Science Fiction, Escape Pod, and the #1 Amazon bestseller Machine of Death. In addition, he's written video games, a wealth of tabletop gaming material, and essays for publications like Clarkesworld and Lightspeed: Queers Destroy Science Fiction.

Paizo Inc. is publisher of the award-winning Pathfinder Roleplaying Game, Pathfinder Adventure Card Game, Pathfinder Tales novels, Starfinder science-fantasy roleplaying game, as well as numerous board games and accessories. In the 15+ years since its founding, Paizo has received more than 100 major awards and has grown to become one of the most influential companies in the hobby games industry.

Paizo.com hosts a leading online hobby retail store, offering tens of thousands of gaming products from a variety of publishers to customers all over the world. The website is also a portal for Paizo's organized play campaigns and Pathfinder and Starfinder communities

"

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

ELVIRA IN MONSTERLAND #2 CVR A ACOSTA

DYNAMITE

(W) David Avallone (A) Kewber Baal (CA) Dave Acosta

Elvira's arch-enemy, Vlad the Impaler – the original Count Dracula – is raiding the Multiverse of Movies to kidnap Famous Monsters, and now it's Frankenstein's turn! Can Elvira stop him before he makes off with Karloff? And what's Vlad got planned with this Monster Army he's building? Tune in for an adventure beyond Mary Shelley's wildest dreams, courtesy of writer David Avallone (Elvira in Horrorland, Bettie Page: Unbound) and artist Kewber (Vampirella, KISS, Red Rising) Baal! Featuring another bevy of beautiful covers by Dave Acosta, John Royle, Kewber Baal and a photo cover of the Mistress of the Macabre herself – Elvira!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

VAMPIRELLA VS SUPERPOWERS #2 CVR A LEE

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Jae Lee

The adventures of the bloodthirstiest superhero ever and her mighty sidekick, Dyna Might, continue! On the hunt for at least one killer-and maybe more-our champions must blend in with the superhero crowd. But Vampi's never been the blending type… Don't miss the latest adventure by writer Dan Abnett (Silver Surfer) and artist Pasquale Qualano (DC Vs. Vampires)!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

007 FOR KING COUNTRY #3 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Giorgio Spalletta (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

With another Double-O agent in hot pursuit, James Bond and Gwen Gann seek out an old ally to help them on their mission to take down Myrmidon. But Bond learns that even Gwen Gann may not be exactly what she claims to be…

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

BARBARELLA CENTER CANNOT HOLD #5 CVR A CHEW

DYNAMITE

(W) Sarah Hoyt (A) Riccardo Bogani (CA) Derrick Chew

At last, the secrets of the Unnamable are revealed! Having travelled beyond our universe to reach the home of the Unnamable, Barbarella and her stalwart companions may have the answers they've been seeking, but they're very, very far from home, and very, very vulnerable. Can a war between universes be averted? Will the Architects sacrifice our universe in the name of victory? Can we possibly fit in all the answers we're promising here? One thing's for sure, our universe will never be the same again. Learn more in this final chapter!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

DEJAH THORIS (2023) #4 CVR A YOON

DYNAMITE

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Emiliana Pinna (CA) Jung-Geun Yoon

Young Princess Dejah and her new allies sneak onto the island of Ompt, home of Barsoom's Kangaroo Men. If the Kangaroo Men decide to consider them allies, they will be outfitted with weapons and armor for the coming conflict. If they deem them foes…Dejah may not survive long enough to leave Ompt…

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

DRACULINA BLOOD SIMPLE #5 CVR A ANACLETO

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Michael Sta. Maria (CA) Jay Anacleto

The mystery of Draculina's father is revealed to be part of an ancient feud between demons and angels while four (count 'em) distinct visions of Draculina, including Katie the Vampirette and Vampirella's ex-girlfriend Victory, become caught in a tangled web of Vampiverse unreality that pushes O.G. Draculina to the very brink! Is Draculina worth saving and will she stop being a PITA long enough for someone to actually save her?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

DRACULINA 90 HOURS IN SAN FRANCISCO TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Christopher Priest (A / CA) Michael Sta. Maria

"Spinning out of Christopher Priests successful Vampirella and Sacred Six series….comes Draculina.

One child, two destinies: who is the daughter of Lilith of Drakulon? Is she a streetwise runaway human preteen, or is she Vampirella's deadly siren night-stalker evil twin? Two souls linked by a reality-jumping demon struggle for control of their own destiny as Draculina, Lilith's first and most beloved daughter, is brought into Vampirella's reality and linked to an alternate version of herself by a cursed candle which warps reality when lit, swapping Draculina with her other possible ""self""-a tough homeless preteen struggling to make it on her own while being constantly drawn into Draculina's schemes. Establishing a secret identity for herself as ""River East"", high-profile socialite daughter of the missing and presumed dead Lilith Ogden Eastaughffe, Draculina presses forth with a secret, evil agenda of bloody retribution against everyone who's ever done her wrong, with only Katie-her alt-self-standing between her and her deadly goals. Draculina is a wild, fast-paced ride through the literal reverse sensitivities of our altruistic Vampirella, brought to you by Christopher Priest & Vengeance of Vampi artist Michael Sta. Maria! Buckle up for one dark, wild ride!"

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #6 CVR A TAN

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

We have reached the finale, where Tarzan's actions of the past come home to roost and a grave wrong must be righted. In order to keep a promise many decades in the making, Tarzan will go to great lengths, but it will cost the son of Greystoke dearly! Concluding the epic tale by Dan Jurgens and Benito Gallego!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SWEETIE CANDY VIGILANTE #6 CVR A ZORNOW (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Suzanne Cafiero (A / CA) Jeff Zornow

THE SWEETER THE CHERRY, THE JUICIER THE BOMBZ! HELLO DADDY, HELLO MOM… SWEETIE'S A GUM BALLER – DROPPING CHERRY BOMBZ ON NYC! Goodie gumdrops! It's the grand opening of the new Sweetie Candy Vigilante sweet shop, fully transformed, with obsessed customers lined-up to be the first to sample the 'sweet' new life and meet the CANDY VIGILANTE squad. The adoring crowd, decked out in official Candy Vigilante merch, have come to check out the goods, and hang on to Sweetie's every word. She is the OG Gumm Baller! Candy Wolf and Pixie serve-up selfies and autographs for candy-crazed fans; their verified presence on social media has made them instant rock stars. At 1.5 million followers and rapidly growing, Gummee Bear's online marketing skills bring it like bees to honey-reaching a sweet new global audience with limited edition confectionary drops. Meanwhile, Tinsel has decked the halls of the NYC flagship location to max potential-and it's time to get LIT! NYPD forensics conclude the mysterious goo found on the wounds of the headless hoodlum have chemistry consistent with some seriously KILLER cherry juice, and when the homicide division pays a routine visit to the decedent's last known business address, they find the newly opened sweet shop in its place. Taken aback by Sweetie's enchanting presence and unusual, yet charming demeanor, the cops are dealt a cold case of brain freeze, and the start of a major showdown soon follows. This issue goes off like Cherry Bombz…fizzy bang boom!! Life is SWEET… don't be salty-get issue #6 of Sweetie Candy Vigilante!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #13 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Final issue! It's been 15 years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world is slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. Deep beneath the streets of Sepulcher City an ancient goddess stirs. Vampirella and the werewolf, Dagwood, are on a mission to save an innocent child and confront a demonic deity with a forbidden knowledge of the future – a future where Vampirella herself is responsible for the end of the world! Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Lau, Junggeun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover featuring Dizzy Ms. Lizzyy as Vampirella!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

KARMA MICHAEL DIPASCALE RARE CVR ED HC (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Dan Wickline (A) Carlos Reno (CA) Michael DiPascale

Alex is a photographer for an ad agency who leads a fairly quiet and reserved life. He gets a call one day from a friend, asking him to fill in on a photoshoot in the Valley. The swimwear shoot is on a set where he has a chance encounter with Karma, one of the lead models. Karma is fiercely independent woman who is working on being more than a star, but a brand. In Alex she sees someone new to her world, unjaded by it. Someone with a fresh eye…and she thinks it could be fun opening his mind to new adventures. This new edition features cover art by Michael DiPascale, known for his covers on titles published by BOOM! Studios, Avatar Press, Coffin Comics and ZeneScope.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

AOD VS REANIMATOR NECRONOMICON RISING TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Eman Cassalos (CA) Stuart Sayger

"HORROR ICONS CLASH!

When an archaeological dig unveils an important element from the world of the Army of Darkness, it ends up in the absolute worst hands of all: Dr. Herbert West's. As West tinkers in God's domain, our reluctant hero is once more drawn into the sphere of destiny as he faces a triple threat of danger!

Writer Erik Burnham is joined by returning Dynamite artist Eman Casallos to bring you all the excitement and Deadite action!"

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

MISS FURY JOY DIVISION KISHNA CVR ED HC (MR)

DYNAMITE

(W) Billy Tucci (A) Edu Menna, Billy Tucci (A / CA) Maria Sanapo

In "Miss Fury: Joy Division," writer Billy Tucci, along with artists Maria Laura Sanapo and Edu Menna, delves into the eponymous deep dark secret of the Nazi regime during the Second World War. Through the 1940s, several Nazi concentration camps featured brothels wherein Jewish women were forced to work as prostitutes for soldiers. This rarely discussed, dark tragedy of history remains starkly relevant today. Now, Miss Fury and her team of Black Furies have discovered this cruel phenomenon – and they're going to kick some Nazi ass, in an all-female style mission of revenge. The original graphic novel includes a chapter illustrated by Billy Tucci and fits perfectly into a continuity gap in the original storylines of Miss Fury, taking place in the summer of 1944. Miss Fury – real name Marla Drake – dates back to 1941 and holds the esteemed distinction of being the first female hero created by a woman in the medium. Writer and artist June Tarpé Mills chronicled the tales of the original "Cat Woman" for a full decade in newspaper strips, with the character also licensed at the time for a Marvel comic book. Mills and her heroine were more ahead of their time than even their notable first indicates. Mills dropped her first name when signing the strip to disguise her gender. When Marla was depicted wearing a bikini in a 1947 strip, 37 papers dropped the feature in protest.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

LADY HEL TP

DYNAMITE

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Zhengis Tasbolatov (CA) Geebo Vigonte

"LADY HEL IS BACK TO RECLAIM HER THRONE – NO MATTER WHO HAS TO PAY!

She is the very personification of death – or at least she WAS. When we last saw Lady Hel, she was paying the price for messing with the half-demon, Purgatori. Now deposed, Lady Hel must find a way to seize back her throne. There's just one problem: she no longer has the power to do much more than exist. Meanwhile, what happens to the world when death is no longer a fact of life? It ain't pretty! Plus: where Lady Hel goes, can Lady Demon be far to follow?"

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

