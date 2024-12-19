Deniz Camp & Eric Zawadzki's Assorted Crisis Events From Image Comics

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Assorted Crisis Events, Deniz camp

Deniz Camp and Eric Zawadzki's Assorted Crisis Events from Image Comics for March 2025

Writer Deniz Camp, artist Eric Zawadzki, colourist Jordie Bellaire, and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou have a new project from Image Comics for March, though it may be a mixed bag. Assorted Crisis Events is a sci-fi anthology series follows a series of normal people navigating an alternate world where time is having a crisis, and just stepping outside your door can send you on an unexpected adventure…

"Time has no bounds in this world, and readers will follow in the footsteps of normal people who are just trying to get through a normal day, but instead have to deal with time loops and space portals, confused time travelers from different eras, and alternate dimensional versions of themselves…all while just taking a stroll down the street. Meanwhile, the overarching story dives into what caused the rules of time to suddenly shift, and if it's possible to reverse the damage. Fans of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Black Mirror, and Doctor Who will enjoy this time-bending, clock-shattering new series, with the first issue hitting shelves this March.

"In Assorted Crisis Events, time is having a crisis. Mingling in the red-light district, you can find actual cavemen, medieval knights, and cyborg soldiers on leave from World War IV. Victorian debutantes amble their way into cell phone stores, confused and bewildered (what is a data plan?). On their way to work, bleary-eyed commuters get trapped in time-loops, assaulted by alternate-reality versions of themselves, and try to avoid post-apocalyptic wastelands. And LOOK: the 3:15 bus just took a wrong turn…into the neolithic era. Rising stars Camp and Zawadzki, and Eisner-winners Bellaire and Otsmane-Elhaou, are proud to present Assorted Crisis Events, an ongoing, zig-zagging anthology series about the compromised clicks of our clocks—full of one-shot stories both beautiful and ugly, tragic and redemptive, surreal and somehow all too familiar. Stories of people (and reality) in crisis—trying to keep it together while the world is falling apart, second by twisted second…

"Assorted Crisis Events is like Crisis on Infinite Earths if it was happening to normal, everyday people, or Black Mirror, if the fabric of space and time were breaking down," said Camp. "But going deeper, Assorted Crisis Events has been one of the most ambitious and rewarding creative experiences of my life. The challenge of making every issue complete and personal and inventive, while playing out the larger story of the Crisis—what is causing it, can it be solved, who is The Broken Man?—across the series has been thrilling! Every member of the creative team adds so much to every issue—no one is just doing a job, they're all artists in the truest sense, and I think every issue ranks among some of the best I've ever been a part of. If you've liked anything I've ever written before, please pick this up. You will not be disappointed."

Added Zawadzki: "This comic has been a dream project from the start. Deniz's ambitions with pushing the boundaries of the medium of comics match my own. Every script is a new challenge for me and it's resulted in the proudest work of my career. I can't believe my luck, being able to work with one of the best colourists and one of the best letterers in the comics industry, Jordie and Hassan, both of whom won the Eisner award for their respective crafts in 2024."