Deniz Camp & Juan Frigeri's Ultimates #1 From Marvel Comics in June

There is no Ultimate comic book launch in May. But there is one in June... Ultimates #1 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri.

There is no Ultimate comic book launch in May as you may have noticed in Marvel's May 2024 solicits and solicitations. But there is one in June… Ultimates #1 by Deniz Camp and Juan Frigeri. But in May you will get a first look with Free Comic Book Day 2024: Spider-Man & The Ultimate Universe on the 4th of May for Free Comic Book Day.

Directly spinning out of the very foundation for the new Ultimate line—Jonathan Hickman and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1—ULTIMATES will be written by Deniz Camp, known for his thought-provoking and socially relevant work on titles like CHILDREN OF THE VAULT and 20th Century Men, and drawn by rising superstar Juan Frigeri, known for his acclaimed work on INVINCIBLE IRON MAN. The series will introduce the all-new super hero team that will usher in the next chapter of bold storytelling within the new Ultimate Universe.

Months ago, Tony Stark sent Peter Parker a radioactive spider to set him back on the course to become Spider-Man. Since then, Iron Lad (Stark), Captain America, Doom, Thor, and Sif have begun to do the same for other lost heroes, building a network of super-powered heroes hungry for change… Now, they must band together to destroy the Maker's Council and restore freedom and free will to a world ruled from the shadows!

"The new Ultimates line is the most exciting super hero comics event in years, and it's humbling to be a part of it!" Camp shared. "We are reinventing these classic characters and archetypes to be as surprising and vital as when they were first introduced. Our Ultimates is an evolution not just of the Avengers, but of the whole super hero team concept; from the grand and operatic to the small and personal, THE ULTIMATES will feel like no Avengers or Ultimates comic ever before! That's our ambition, anyway; tune in to find out if we succeed."

In 2002, Mark Millar and Bryan Hitch's mega influential ULTIMATES series revolutionized the super hero epic and its impact is still felt today! Now, 20 years later, Camp and Frigeri return the ULTIMATES to greatness with a modern take for a new world and a new generation of readers!

"On a personal note, my first big break in comics was winning the Millarworld talent competition, so there is a strange, sweet symmetry to taking on the title Mark and Bryan pioneered 20+ years ago," Camp added. "We're doing everything we can to live up to the Ultimates name, and the high bar set by Jonathan, Marco [Checchetto], and all the Ultimate creative teams so far!"

ULTIMATES #1

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 6/5