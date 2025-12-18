Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, detective comics, nightwing
Denys Cowan Joins Dan Watters On Nightwing In March 2026
Denys Cowan Joins Dan Watters On Nightwing In March 2026 From DC Comics
Article Summary
- Denys Cowan teams up with Dan Watters for a new supernatural noir arc on Nightwing starting March 2026.
- Nightwing #136 kicks off with a haunted Blüdhaven highway and chilling urban legend mysteries.
- Detective Comics #1107 unites Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow to face a shared past conspiracy.
- Catwoman #85 sees Selina Kyle returning to Gotham, confronting new threats and an unmasked enemy.
More DC Comics solicits and solicitations for March 2026, as Detective Comics #1107 as Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan joins Dan Watters on the series to unite Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow to unravel a conspiracy rooted in their shared past. Nightwing #136 kicks off a supernatural noir storyline exploring Blüdhaven's urban legends—starting with a haunted super-highway. And Selina Kyle comes home in Catwoman #85, bringing the blood with her…
CATWOMAN #85
Written by TORUNN GRONBEKK
Art by DAVIDE GIANFELICE
Cover by SEBA FIUMARA
Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MAHMUD ASRAR, and W. SCOTT FORBES
Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ
Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX
Symbol variant cover
$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/18/26
Selina Kyle's blood-soaked international tour has come to an end! Finally home in Gotham City, she discovers things have changed in her absence, and she'll have to learn how to survive the new status quo. Amid these changes, one constant remains—a very powerful enemy has been awaiting her return…and he won't remain masked any longer.
DETECTIVE COMICS #1107
Written by TOM TAYLOR
Art by PETE WOODS
Cover by MIKEL JANIN
Variant covers by ESAD RIBIC and OZGUR YILDIRIM
Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/25/26
The Dark Knight Detective is hot on the trail of an abducted teenager with a mysterious past, but he has found himself at a dead end. In a rare moment of desperation, Batman teams up with Black Canary and Gotham City's newest resident, Green Arrow, to investigate a case with unexpected and terrifying implications for Bruce, Dinah, and Oliver's shared history. Will this trio be enough to rescue this girl and unravel the mystery of her past? Find out in this thrilling new storyline!
NIGHTWING #136
Written by DAN WATTERS
Art by DENYS COWAN
Cover by JORGE FORNES
Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and JAE LEE
Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ
$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)
ON SALE 3/18/26
A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover—and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore… in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer.