Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: catwoman, detective comics, nightwing

Denys Cowan Joins Dan Watters On Nightwing In March 2026

Denys Cowan Joins Dan Watters On Nightwing In March 2026 From DC Comics

Article Summary Denys Cowan teams up with Dan Watters for a new supernatural noir arc on Nightwing starting March 2026.

Nightwing #136 kicks off with a haunted Blüdhaven highway and chilling urban legend mysteries.

Detective Comics #1107 unites Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow to face a shared past conspiracy.

Catwoman #85 sees Selina Kyle returning to Gotham, confronting new threats and an unmasked enemy.

More DC Comics solicits and solicitations for March 2026, as Detective Comics #1107 as Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan joins Dan Watters on the series to unite Batman, Black Canary, and Green Arrow to unravel a conspiracy rooted in their shared past. Nightwing #136 kicks off a supernatural noir storyline exploring Blüdhaven's urban legends—starting with a haunted super-highway. And Selina Kyle comes home in Catwoman #85, bringing the blood with her…

CATWOMAN #85

Written by TORUNN GRONBEKK

Art by DAVIDE GIANFELICE

Cover by SEBA FIUMARA

Variant covers by FRANK CHO, MAHMUD ASRAR, and W. SCOTT FORBES

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

Selina Kyle's blood-soaked international tour has come to an end! Finally home in Gotham City, she discovers things have changed in her absence, and she'll have to learn how to survive the new status quo. Amid these changes, one constant remains—a very powerful enemy has been awaiting her return…and he won't remain masked any longer.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1107

Written by TOM TAYLOR

Art by PETE WOODS

Cover by MIKEL JANIN

Variant covers by ESAD RIBIC and OZGUR YILDIRIM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

The Dark Knight Detective is hot on the trail of an abducted teenager with a mysterious past, but he has found himself at a dead end. In a rare moment of desperation, Batman teams up with Black Canary and Gotham City's newest resident, Green Arrow, to investigate a case with unexpected and terrifying implications for Bruce, Dinah, and Oliver's shared history. Will this trio be enough to rescue this girl and unravel the mystery of her past? Find out in this thrilling new storyline!

NIGHTWING #136

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art by DENYS COWAN

Cover by JORGE FORNES

Variant covers by JEFF SPOKES and JAE LEE

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/18/26

A new era begins here for Bludhaven and its hero. The city's new super-highway was meant to be its lifeline but has instead become a hotbed of strange and violent incidents. Nightwing's investigation into this haunted road drives him toward a tragedy from which he may never recover—and sends him looking for answers in Bludhaven's tragic past. Superstar artist Denys Cowan joins ongoing writer Dan Watters for a supernatural noir tale of urban folklore… in a city where the unavenged dead will stay silent no longer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!