Department of Truth #31 Preview: Beware the Digital Boogeyman

Department of Truth #31 explores the dark web's terrifying reach as Frank faces digital demons with very real consequences this Wednesday.

Guest artist Letizia Cadonici joins for a two-part "Deviation" revealing the origin of the Department's haunted hacker

High school outcast Frank's internet addiction leads to a chilling encounter with the mysterious "Hat Man"

BEWARE THE HAT MAN.

High school outcast Frank is addicted to finding the darkest corners of the internet. But now those dark corners are reaching through the screen with very long fingers and very sharp teeth. Learn the origin of the Department's haunted hacker in a two-part Deviation with guest art by LETIZIA CADONICI (House of Slaughter)!

DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #31

DC Comics

0225IM330

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Letizia Cadonici, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Martin Simmonds

In Shops: 6/25/2025

SRP: $3.99

