Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Derek Kirk Kim, last mermaid, march 2024

Derek Kirk Kim's The Last Mermaid From Image Comics in March 2024

Derek Kirk Kim is creating a new comic book series, The Last Mermaid, from Image Comics, as seen in their March 2024 solicits.

Article Summary Derek Kirk Kim launches The Last Mermaid comic from Image Comics in March 2024.

The story is a post-apocalyptic adventure featuring a lone mermaid, akin to 'Dune'.

Kim brings experience from TV and animation to the series, appearing at Emerald City Comic Con.

The Last Mermaid #1 hits comic shops on 3/6/2024 for $3.99, with advanced solicitations.

Derek Kirk Kim is creating a new comic book series, The Last Mermaid, from Image Comics, as seen in their March 2024 solicits and solicitations. This epic, ongoing science fiction series is set to make a splash in March 2024 from Image Comics.

A literal fish-out-of-water story, The Last Mermaid is a post-apocalyptic adventure that is perhaps best described as 'mermaids meets Dune' and is perfect for fans of lush, animation-style artwork like that of Isola, Low, and classic Miyazaki. "I'm so excited to be back making comics after a decade of experience in TV and animation," said Kim. "The Last Mermaid is a culmination of everything I've learned and love in storytelling, and I couldn't be prouder to present it through Image Comics. Returning to comics feels like coming home and I hope everyone will join the titular mermaid on her epic quest to find her own home in The Last Mermaid." In The Last Mermaid, a lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk? Kim will be appearing at Emerald City Comic Con in March to promote the series' launch and will be a panelist on the Image Comics panel at the show.

The Last Mermaid #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 6th of March, 2023.

LAST MERMAID #1

(W/A/CA) Derek Kirk Kim

SERIES PREMIERE

A lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, the roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and the fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk? Retail: $3.99 Initial Due Date: In-Store Date: 3/6/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!