Derek Landy & Ivan Fiorelli Relaunch Doctor Strange #1 in December

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: derek landy, Ivan Fiorelli

Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli relaunch Doctor Strange #1 ongoing in December 2025

Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli are launching a new Doctor Strange comic book ongoing series from Marvel Comics in December, with covers by fantasy illustrator Alex Horley. No longer Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, (we reckon Magik will have that role) but Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard… and I will add it to the Marvel Comics December 2025 solicits Frankensteining…

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by FANYANG

Virgin Variant Cover by FANYANG

Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED! After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption—and revenge against Doom—when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe, with some help from Heven's own Angela! On Sale 12/3

"Following Thor's rebirth as a mortal in Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry's newly launched Thor run, Asgard's connection to Midgard has been shattered, leaving Strange no way to return to Earth. Instead, Strange will team up with Angela, in her long awaited return, for a true Journey Into Mystery across the other realms! Armed with new abilities and weapons thanks to his growing proficiency with Asgardian magic, Strange will discover the wonder these otherworldly realms truly have to offer—along with the ancient threats submerged in their mythologies. Get a glimpse at some of the new faces Doctor Strange will encounter on his quest, from the royal family of Heven to a dark elvish sorcerer, in never-before-seen design sheets. Plus, next month's DOCTOR STRANGE #450 one-shot includes a special prelude story by Landy and Fiorelli, introducing his mission and teasing his new mystical arsenal. It'll also debut his new look, designed by artist Geoff Shaw.

"You might think that Stephen Strange is on firmer ground now that he's become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, but he's about to be shoved face first into dangerous new territory, and his only guide is the baddest Angel of them all — Angela!" Landy shared. "I'm beyond thrilled to be working with Ivan and Dono [Sánchez-Almara] on continuing Strange's adventures away from Midgard, and the fact that we also get to delve a little deeper into Angelic society on Heven, and how it interacts with the rest of the Ten (now Nine!) Realms, is a huge and unexpected bonus. In a determined effort to stay true to the origins of the character, the story we're telling is only going to get bigger, crazier, and more mind-bending — and we're inviting all of you along for the ride."

"Jumping into Doctor Strange's world has been pure artistic joy," Fiorelli said. "It's so different from anything I've worked on before, and it lets me go wild with the weird, magical elements that make his stories so unique. On top of that, getting to design new characters from scratch is an incredible honor, knowing they'll join the Marvel Universe forever. Paired with Derek's thrilling story and Dono's jaw-dropping colors, this is an adventure fans won't want to miss!"