Marvel Comics December 2025 Solicits, Frankensteined, The First Draft

Marvel Comics December 2025 Solicits Frankensteined, The First Draft

Article Summary Marvel releases first December 2025 comic solicitations, including major new titles and returning arcs

Thor, Punisher, Fantastic Four, Venom, and more headline with dramatic new stories and creative teams

The End 2099 ignites a dystopian future saga with Spider-Man 2099 and a Knull-infected Galactus

Ultimate Endgame launches as Maker returns to battle Ultimate Universe heroes in a climactic crossover

Marvel Comics also revealed a few more solicitations at San Diego Comic-Con, so here are the very early December 2025 solicits and solicitations for frankensteining. Of course, there will be plenty more to come.

THOR #4

Written by Al Ewing

Art by Pasqual Ferry

Cover by Alex Ross

MEANWHILE, A TALE OF ASGARD… With nine great realms cut off from the tenth, old enemies grew restless – and hungry eyes fell upon Asgard's empty throne. Ulik, Lord of Trolls, was on the march – and which hero would rise to force him back? And which rabbit would rise to aid that hero? This is the story of THE SON OF THOR…and how his great tragedy began.

Written by Benjamin Percy

Art by Julius Ohta

Cover by Marco Checchetto

SECRETS REVEALED! From a fateful afternoon in the park to the furthest corners of the Marvel Universe in Weirdworld, few folks on Earth know Frank Castle's history as THE PUNISHER better than WILSON FISK…and he intends to use that knowledge to make Frank's life more miserable than ever before. Tortured literally, metaphorically and otherwise by faces old and new, this is one issue PUNISHER fans won't want to miss!

Written by Ryan North

Art and Cover by Humberto Ramos

GUEST-STARRING THE BLACK CAT! When Reed, Ben and Johnny leave on a fishing trip to the Negative Zone, Sue Storm and Alicia Masters are left to their own devices. And no sooner have the guys left, than Susan's number-one, absolute least-favorite person in NYC starts banging on the door of the Baxter Building. She's wanted for murder, she's being chased by the police and she's covered in blood: That's right – it's Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat! Despite all the evidence pointing to her, Felicia claims she's innocent – and she needs the Invisible Woman to prove it! Against her better judgment, Sue agrees to help and soon finds herself embroiled in both a murder mystery and a science mystery that may be impossible to solve…while Felicia Hardy's life hangs in the balance.

VENOM #252

Written by AL EWING, JORDAN MORRIS & TOM DEFALCO

Art by PACO MEDINA, JESÚS SAÍZ & RON FRENZ

Homage Variant Cover by R.B. SILVA

Homage Variant by CORY SMITH

On Sale 12/3

This mysterious new character will headline his own backup story by Morris and Jesús Saíz in VENOM #252, part of Al Ewing and Paco Medina's current run. VENOM #252 will also reunite DeFalco and Frenz for a story that ties back to their classic Amazing Spider-Man issue."

THE END 2099 #1 (OF 5)

Written by STEVE ORLANDO

Art by IBRAIM ROBERSON

Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by PAULO SIQUEIRA

On Sale 12/3

THE MARVEL WORLD OF TOMORROW FACES ITS LAST DAYS IN AN ERA-DEFINING TALE!

From the ashes of the Age of Heroes, a new generation of vigilantes, like Spider-Man 2099, Nova 2099 and Red Hulk 2099, emerged in the dystopia that followed to forge a bright new future—a future that has come to an end in the face of ABYSSUS, a horrifying fusion of a KNULL-INFECTED GALACTUS!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/24

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JONAS SCHARF & MORE

Cover by MARK BROOKS

Foil Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 12/31

ULTIMATE ENDGAME delivers the moment every reader has been waiting for—the return of the Maker! Imprisoned for the last two years—both in real time and in-universe—the Maker is set to emerge and finally confront the heroes who have brought hope and freedom to a world he once held in his tight grip! Bringing the characters of all five titles together for the first time, the Ultimate fate of this captivating new universe is decided in an epic, multi-front conflict with the Maker and his powerful allies.

