Designs for Dynamite Cruella De Vil Comic Book by Sweeney Boo

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: Cruella de Vil, sweeney boo

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Dynamite would be publishing a Cruella De Vil comic book series by Sweeney Boo & Miriana Puglia.

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke the news that Dynamite Comics would be publishing a Cruella De Vil comic book series by Sweeney Boo and Miriana Puglia. Now Dynamite Entertainment has confirmed it, and revealed a few of their designs for the characters, based on the 101 Dalmatians movie rather than the recent solo spinoff.

"She has a dastardly reputation, but could it all be false? There is absolutely no evidence that noted couturière Cruella #de Vil was ever involved in the theft of prized Dalmatian puppies. Yet in spite of that, her name has been dragged through the tabloids and her reputation in the world of high society is hanging by a thread. But nothing can hold Cruella back from the glory of glamor and adoration. That's why she's willing to do anything – anything! – to restore her stature in the eyes of her peers. But what if that involves stealing the royal family's priceless jewels?

"I've always had a softer spot for villainous characters, not because of their intentions but mostly because I'd always be so curious about what brought them to be who they are," said writer Sweeney Boo. "I feel like they offer so many layers of personality, and someone who is not perfect is much easier to relate to. What makes Cruella, Cruella? What makes her snap? What makes her laugh? It's a really fun thing to try to discover!"

"The astonishingly talented Sweeney Boo has been skyrocketing in popularity since hitting the scene. Her distinctive, stunning art on titles like Marvel Action: Captain Marvel and countless covers has made her a favorite. Some fans may be less familiar with work she has written such as the critically acclaimed graphic novels Over My Dead Body and Eat and Love Yourself. She's ready to strut her stuff, as she scripts the latest blockbuster Disney Villains story.

"Boo is joined by artist Miriana Puglia, herself working on what could be a big breakout following contributions to Red Sonja / Hell Sonja, Zorro, and more. The creative team is rounded out with colorist Dearbhla Kelly and letterer Jeff Eckleberry.

"As a multi-talented creator known for her beautiful cartoon style as well, of course Sweeney Boo herself leads the way on the covers for the series. Superstar Joshua Middleton (Aquaman, Supergirl) as well as Gretel Lusky also contribute covers. Fans can also get a fun action figure variant!"