Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: charles xavier, X-Manhunt

Desperately Seeking Charles Xavier In Today's X-Men Comics (XSpoilers)

Desperately Seeking Charles Xavier as the X-Manhunt kicks off in today's Uncanny X-Men #11, NYX #9 and Storm #6 (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Charles Xavier is imprisoned in Greymalkin, facing his own mutant tumor and troubled thoughts.

Xavier's alliance with fellow inmate Sarah Gaunt and plans to save his daughter Xandra spark his escape.

Seeking salvation in Storm's sanctuary, Xavier confronts the Krakoan Protocols for mutant resurrection.

Storm faces off against Cyclops to shield Xavier, raising cosmic stakes for power and loyalty.

The X-Manhunt crossover kicks off in today's Uncanny X-Men #11, NYX #9 and Storm #6. Charles Xavier is in jail, in Greymalkin Prison. The repurposed Xavier Mansion which he used to form the X-Men. And the X-Men are happy with him being there, held by the fascist anti-mutant state. No wonder he is feeling down.

But it's more to do with his daughter crying out, a galaxy away. As his daughter Xandra, the Empress of the Sh'iar Empire is deposed from her throne.

And so he forms an alliance with another, even more dangerous force than himself, also imprisoned.

From one parent who will do anything for their child, to another. Sarah Gaunt, the witch who once dallied with Charles, now employed to hunt mutants.

But he is not entirely well, and his condition is diagnosed by the hallucinated versions of the X-Men around him.

Not just a tumour, but a mutant tumour. And the same sickness that has impacted on other high level telepaths such as Harvey and Phillip.

With Professor Xavier minded to escape, fight his fellow students from keeping him imprisoned, and after all, he has a plan.

And his next trip, with those he can gather, is to New York City, home to the Krakoan Tree House…

… and the Krakoan Seed that Doctor Doom took. Remember that? From Fall Of X? As seen by Desmond, and now identifying the thief?

And also teased in the Timeslide visions of the future, who waits within the last Krakoan egg? Well, as they say, Xavier has a plan. Even if Kamala Khan has as much a problem with Xavier as the rest of the X-Men.

While ready to drop his partners at the first opportunity. His impression of Doctor Doom is clearly even more uncanny than usual.

As he gets what he came for. The Cerebro helmet, with Krakoan growth upon it. A Crucible ready to do what it once did.

For reasons that serve his daughter Xandra. And from New York, it's time for a trip to Atlanta to Storm's current home.

Seeking refuge from being hunted and imprisoned, from another of his former students, Storm. Who is more aligned with the Avengers these days.

And knows the political realities she must play with, even as she is becoming more of a cosmic being herself, the champion of Eternity.

And then we get an idea over what Charles Xavier wants. Or at least the means he is choosing to get what he wants.

The Krakoan Protocols that used to resurrect mutants on Krakoa, that he was an integral part of, as was Cerebro, as were the Krakoan seeds. But who is he bringing back? That conversation is interrupted by events…

And Storm has to go to war with the X-Men in order to continue that conversation and save her guest.

Storm once beat Cyclops in hand-to-hand combat without her powers. What now when she has more power than ever before?

It's not a great time to be Cyclops… or Juggernaut… or anyone who gets in her way.

But as they fight, Xavier retreats, to make a new play…

After all, for anything Xavier is guilty of, the Beast is far, far guiltier…

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250718

(W) Gail Simone (A) Garron, Javier (CA) David Marquez

"X-MANHUNT" PART ONE!

• At the end of the Orchis War, Charles Xavier surrendered himself to the authorities and allowed himself to be imprisoned in Graymalkin Prison!

• But now something has spurred him into action, into escaping his incarceration and embarking on a mad scramble across the nation!

• What has caused Professor X to go on the run? And will his assorted pupils move to protect him, recapture him or kill him? The answer, of course, is all of the above.

• In this opening chapter, Rogue and her team of X-Men are forced to ally with their worst enemy in order to betray their most trusted friend!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $4.99 NYX #9

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250710

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

"X-MANHUNT" PART TWO! Charles Xavier is on the run, and his first stop is New York – but there are plenty of mutants in the city who want nothing to do with the most recent master plan of the disgraced Professor X! Will the return of their dearly departed mentor bolster the burgeoning community that calls itself NYX or tear everything they've built apart? What does Xavier want from the city? What is he willing to do to get what he wants? And – perhaps most alarmingly of all – who else is waiting in the wings to strike?!

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99 STORM #6

MARVEL COMICS

JAN250714

(W) Murewa Ayodele (A) Luciano Vecchio (CA) Mateus Manhanini

"X-MANHUNT" PART THREE!

• Fugitive CHARLES XAVIER seeks refuge in STORM SANCTUARY, STORM's floating home in Atlanta City, and the (Alaskan) X-MEN take notice.

• Will STORM and the X-MEN join forces with PROFESSOR X to prevent his return to prison by any means necessary, or will they fall victim to opposing views that will send X-MEN against X-MEN in a bloody brawl to the death?

• And making his FROM THE ASHES debut is the unstoppable devourer – the blue-skinned Zulu titan…MAGGOTT.

RATED T+In Shops: Mar 05, 2025 SRP: $3.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!