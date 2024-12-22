Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Egg, Marvel In 2025

Marvel In 2025 Asks… Who Waits Within The Last Egg?

Marvel In 2025 Asks... Who Waits Within The Last Egg? Is it one left behind on the island of Krakoa?

Article Summary Marvel teases 2025 event and poses, "Who Waits Within The Last Egg?" with a variety of possibilities.

Speculation surrounds X-Men's Fabio Medina and his role in the mysterious last egg.

Explore theories suggesting Phoenix Eggs or a mutant trapped within a forgotten shell.

BISHOP and CABLE face a time-eating foe, hinting at pivotal X-Men future sagas to unfold.

Bleeding Cool has been getting the word about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide comic book looking to the future. We are likely to have quite a few articles breaking them down as a result and a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up for your browsing convenience. Including Marvel asking "Who Waits Within The Last Egg?" No idea. But which egg?

Could this be the X-Men character Egg, Fabio Medina, previously known as Goldballs? Who could create the eggs that resurrected the mutants and made the Krakoan nation what it was? Is it possible that one of the eggs, fertilised by the rest of the Krakoan Five, is still hanging around with a mutant still inside, never resurrected? Until now? Could it involve the Krakoan seed that Doctor Doom has a hold of? That's just mindless speculation of course… but what do you think? I suppose we could also be getting another Phoenix Egg? Or Egg, the baby Technarch from Monsters Unleashed? One missing egg from the Flerken's 117 egg litter? A Brood egg? Might Howard The Duck be involved? What about Jeff The Land Shark? Place your bets, ladies and gentlemen, placed your bets…

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

