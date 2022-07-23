Details On Gotham Knights Prequel Comics' Digital Game Downloads

October the 25th is the release date for the new Gotham Knights game from Warner Bros. Games on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, an open-world action RPG that lets players play Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, in the wake of Batman's death.

And Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City is a six-issue limited comic book series that acts as a prequel to the game, written by Evan Narcisse and drawn by ABEL, with issue 1 launching on the same day.

But, in a lesson learned from their Fortnite comic book crossovers, each issue will also include a Gotham Knights videogame code that can be redeemed for an in-game item. These items will only be available with print issues and paying subscription customers of the DC Universe Infinite app – these items will not be able to be purchased in the game any other way.

For the debut issue, readers will receive the exclusive BOSO22 Batcycle Skin, which will be available when the Gotham Knights game launches. Readers who purchase all six issues will receive a special seventh item.

Exclusive skin variant: Batcycle (white colourway) 10/25/22 (issue #1)

Exclusive weapon: Character A 11/22/22 (issue #2)

Exclusive weapon: Character B 12/27/22 (issue #3)

Exclusive weapon: Character C 1/24/23 (issue #4)

Exclusive weapon: Character D 2/28/23 (issue #5)

Exclusive suit colourway for all four characters 3/28/23 (issue #6)

Exclusive skin variants for all four characters (with the purchase of all six issues) 3/28/23 (after redeeming codes from all six issues)

Each issue of Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City features a main cover by Greg Capullo, with the debut issue boasting variant covers by Yanick Paquette, Christopher Mitten, and Jim Lee with Scott Williams.

The comic book series will also launch simultaneously on October 25 in the following markets: Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Mexico will distribute the series as both individual issues and a hardcover collected edition, while the collected edition will be available in Poland (hardcover collection scheduled to release in the U.S. and these markets on July 25, 2023).

In Batman: Gotham Knights – Gilded City, a mysterious virus has infected Gotham City—turning its victims into rabid, yellow-irised maniacs driven to looting, theft, and bursts of anger. Batman – in his final case before his death – and his Gotham Knights struggle to keep this strange virus contained while investigating its origins.

But this is not the first time this unusual illness has overtaken the city, as the series splits between present-day Gotham City and the Gotham City of the 1800s, as The Dark Knight and his allies discover the Runaway – one of Gotham City's earliest masked vigilantes.