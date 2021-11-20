Detective Comics #1045 Preview: The Event Before The Event

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! It's a preview of Detective Comics #1045, which promises to change Batman and Mayor Nakano forever as part of the Fear State crossover event, and in setting up for the next… wait a minute… the *next* event! Jesus Christ! DC really is Marvel now! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1045

DC Comics

0921DC031

0921DC032 – DETECTIVE COMICS #1045 CVR B LEE BERMEJO CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Stephanie Phillips (A) Dan Mora, David Lapham (CA) Dan Mora

Batman and Mayor Nakano have freed themselves from the Vile parasite-infected sewers of Gotham City…only to find the nightmare has risen higher than they had imagined! With the city streets being overtaken by larger, (somehow even more) horrific creatures, these two enemies must put aside their differences and save the city—while there's still time! This skin-crawling, heart-pounding, terror-inducing installment of "Fear State" will change the nature of the Dark Knight and Mayor Nakano forever, and cast an eerie shadow over the next major Bat-event to come… Then, in "Foundations" part two, Batman runs into an unlikely ally in his investigation at the Arkham Tower construction site, and believe us, Harley Quinn has a lot to say about all this!

In Shops: 11/23/2021

SRP: $4.99

