Detective Comics #1092 Preview: Asema's Plasma Pilfering

Detective Comics #1092 hits stores on Thursday. Gotham's streets run red with blood as a mysterious villain named Asema collects plasma. What's their connection to Bruce Wayne?

The streets of Gotham run red with blood–blood that the mysterious villain known only as Asema has taken quite an interest in. Who is this scalpel-fingered creature collecting the plasma of young men, and what is Asema's connection to Bruce Wayne? Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin continue their exploration of the darkest corners of Gotham City!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1092

DC Comics

1024DC043

1024DC044 – Detective Comics #1092 Stevan Subic Cover – $5.99

1024DC045 – Detective Comics #1092 Christopher Mitten Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

The streets of Gotham run red with blood–blood that the mysterious villain known only as Asema has taken quite an interest in. Who is this scalpel-fingered creature collecting the plasma of young men, and what is Asema's connection to Bruce Wayne? Tom Taylor and Mikel Janin continue their exploration of the darkest corners of Gotham City!

In Shops: 12/26/2024

SRP: $4.99

