Detective Comics #1095 Preview: Batman vs. Gotham's Grim Reaper

Batman and the Bat-Family race to stop a mysterious killer stalking Gotham's young men in Detective Comics #1095, hitting stores from DC on Wednesday. Check out the preview.

Article Summary Detective Comics #1095 debuts 03/19/2025, plunging Gotham into mystery as Batman hunts a ruthless killer.

Batman and the Bat-Family race against time to foil a grisly spree targeting Gotham's vulnerable youth.

The issue delivers gritty detective twists and relentless suspense that exposes Gotham's dark decay.

ASEMA'S BLOODY REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Batman has employed the full force of the Bat-Family to uncover the mystery of the murders that continue across Gotham. But even Batman's most trusted allies have failed at preventing the deaths of young men at the hands of the bloodthirsty Asema. But who is Asema? As the World's Greatest Detective unravels the mystery, he realizes he may not want to know the answer.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1095

DC Comics

0125DC102

0125DC103 – Detective Comics #1095 Bruno Redondo Cover – $5.99

0125DC104 – Detective Comics #1095 Jason Shawn Alexander Cover – $5.99

0125DC105 – Detective Comics #1095 John Giang Cover – $5.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Mikel Janin

In Shops: 3/19/2025

SRP: $4.99

