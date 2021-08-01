Detective Comics Beats BRZRKR To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Detective Comics #1040 Spoilers

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Detective Comics #1,040 BRZRKR #4 Amazing Spider-Man #71 Infinite Frontier #3 Superman Son of Kal-El #1 Fantastic Four #34 Star Wars #15 Batman Superman #20 Something Is Killing The Children #18 Amazing Fantasy #1

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore – Four Marvel and four DC titles in our top ten this week, but the big news is that Boom took the two remaining spaces an outstanding showing with Something Is Killing the Children #18 in the number one slot and BRZRKR #4 in the number three slot. Vault barely missed our top with The Last Book You'll Ever Read #1, followed closely behind by The Department of Truth #11 and Spawn #320 from Image.

Ssalefish Comics – This was such a stacked week for releases that several books that would normally chart got bumped but even still there were no real surprises. BRZRKR, Batman, and Spider-Man took the top spots, and everyone else filed in about the same as usual. Barbaric has ended up being a very strong seller, especially from a publisher who doesn't normally move the needle for sales at our store.

Graham Crackers Comics – Marvel and DC dominated the top 10, but didn't take the top spot, with BRZRKR beating out Spidey for our top spot this week. We were excited to see Beta Ray Bill make our top 5 for the week!

Rodman Comics: The summer is hot and so are our sales. Spawn and Skybound are holding up strongly for Image here. Batman Reptilian #2 actually sold out on Wednesday, faster than the first issue sold. Star Wars still selling for Marvel better than their superhero titles here in store. Superman Son of Kal El has seen a sales increase over the Superman titles though not nearly as much as a new number one issue usually brings here.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.