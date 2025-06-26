Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Cosmic Lion, Detective Pickle

Detective Pickle P.I. in Cosmic Lion's September 2025 Solicits

Cosmic Lion launch four series in their September 2025 solicits, Detective Pickle P.I., Lion Cosmique, Sons Of Pequod and Zethia Space Witch...

Article Summary Cosmic Lion Productions launches four new titles in September 2025 through Diamond Comic Distributors.

Detective Pickle P.I. brings pulp noir flavor to Deli City with mutant mobsters and bizarre extraterrestrials.

Lion Cosmique Vol 1 debuts as a sci-fi, fantasy, and horror anthology featuring a mix of new and master creators.

Sons of Pequod and Zethia: Space Witch deliver cosmic Moby-Dick adventure and mixed-media science-fantasy art.

It may not be the easiest time for Cosmic Lion Productions to launch four comic book titles into the direct market when they are being distributed by Diamond Comic Distributors. But that is what they are doing with vegetable pulp noir Detective Pickle P.I. by Neil Ewing and Raymar Brunson, Lion Cosmique Vol 1 (basically their Metal Hurlant with Chris Anderson, Ben Granoff, Jerome Cabanatan, Arlove Unger, Shaun Riaz, Matt Howarth, David Grom, Sean Luke, Ben Perkins, Mike Turney. A Moby Dick take with Sons Of Pequod #1 by Orhan Mert and Sezer Turgay. And sci-fi fantasy Zethia: Space Witch by Anton William Blake.

DETECTIVE PICKLE PI #1 (OF 2)

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUL250563

(W) Neil Ewing (A / CA) Raymar Brunson

In the gritty, creature-filled streets of Deli City, Detective Pickle P.I. is a chain-smoking, no-nonsense pickle with a reputation for being hard on crime. After losing it all he's left to face mutant mobsters, crazed serial killers and perverse extraterrestrials all on his own!

In Shops: Sep 03, 2025

LION COSMIQUE GN ISSUE 01

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUL250564

(A) Ben Granoff, Jerome Cabanatan, Arlove Unger, Shaun Riaz, Matt Howarth, David Grom, Sean Luke, Ben Perkins, Mike Turney (CA) Tony Wolf, Meesimo, Ben Young (A / CA) Chris Anderson

A sci-fi, fantasy, horror, music anthology for the modern age. Riffing on all those mags you love, we'll feature amazing stories from up and coming Cosmic Lion creators as well as modern masters!

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

SONS OF PEQUOD #1

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUL250565

(W) Orhan Mert (A) Sezer Turgay

Sons of Pequod reimagines Herman Melville's timeless tale Moby-Dick as a cosmic odyssey of vengeance, survival, and the unknown. Captain Ahab and his crew sail the stars aboard the Pequod, chasing a mystery as vast and dangerous as the galaxy itself. In this explosive first issue, the crew answers a signal in a forgotten sector-only to find themselves entangled in a web of deception spun by the enigmatic Crabalien, a mysterious crustacean-like alien race with their own hidden agenda. Set your sights beyond the stars. The hunt has just begun.

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

ZETHIA SPACE WITCH #1

COSMIC LION PRODUCTIONS

JUL250566

(W) Anton William Blake (A / CA) Anton William Blake

Zethia Space Witch is a science-fantasy comic about a young witch's oddball adventures through the galaxy, combining slice-of-life with whimsical weird fiction. The art is a mixed media extravaganza, ranging from pen and ink to paint, collage, chalk, and even a scratch-built model. "I'm constantly inspired by so many different types of art, and feel compelled to dabble in numerous mediums," says artist and writer Anton William Blake. "I want the book to feel inviting and fun, even when the story veers towards heavy subjects. This debut issue is largely about dealing with death in an understated, contemplative way."

In Shops: Sep 24, 2025

