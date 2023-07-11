Posted in: Comics, san diego comic con | Tagged: 0N1 Force, devil's due, sdcc

Devil's Due Returns With 0N1 Force Comics At San Diego Comic-Con

Josh Blaylock and Devil's Due are retiurning, with 0N1 Force comics written by Paul Jenkins to debut at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

I was just thinking that I hadn't heard from Josh Blaylock and his Devil's Due Publishing line for a while. Then speak of the Devil… Devil's Due Studios and 0N1 Force, Inc. have entered into an exclusive partnership to release several comic book series featuring the 0N1 Force world of characters, soon to be launching as a multimedia initiative in animation, games, and more. Web3. NFTs, blockchain, that sort of thing. Designed by artist Brian Lie of IMCMPLX, the comics are set to debut in 2024, with an advance edition to be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

Paul Jenkins will write 0N1: Hunter X, joined by Spawn: Gunslinger artist Von Randal, starring Joji. Josh Blaylock will oversee the production of the line as Senior Editor, and is writing a companion series drawn by Annapaola Martello, while developing the others with Lie and 0N1 executives Henry Finn, Wei Zhou, William Tong, and Hired Ily.

"I've been working with the 0N1 team for almost two years now, watching this massive multimedia launch plan take shape from behind the scenes," said Devil's Due's Josh Blaylock, "The comics have been months in the making and it's going to blow some minds at Comic-Con."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Devil's Due Studios as the official 0N1 Force comic book partner," said CEO Henry Finn. "With Josh's creative and business experience spearheading massive brand relaunches, and kicking it all off with the legendary Paul Jenkins and team, plus our own internal talent, 0N1 is set to explode onto the comic book scene next year."

"These are the characters I love to write: the troubled ones, the haunted ones, the almost broken ones," said Paul Jenkins. "These are the ones who speak to us all. I'm thrilled to be a part of the ONI world, with its perfect blend of fan collaboration and creative support. ONI: Hunter X is going to be a hell of a ride."

Devil's Due Studios will be at Booth 2207 at San Diego Comic-Con next week.

