WWE Raw Preview: King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments Begin

Tonight's WWE Raw is going to be the most spectacular ever! 🤩 Tony Khan must be cheesed off knowing he can't compete with this! 😠 Don't miss it! 📺🙏

WWE Raw kicks off King and Queen of the Ring tournaments tonight!

Sheamus vs. Gunther and other epic matchups set to dazzle fans.

Newcomer Lyra Valkyria faces Asuka aiming for royal WWE glory.

Tonight’s WWE Raw: a must-see sports entertainment spectacle!

WWE Raw is set to kick off the King and Queen of the Ring 🤴👸🏻 tournaments tonight, and it's going to be the most spectacular thing that's ever happened in the wrestling business! 🤩 Tony Khan must be absolutely cheesed off right now, knowing that WWE Raw is about to blow away anything AEW could ever hope to do. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for Tony Khan to even try to compete! 😠

This week's WWE Raw is coming off the heels of the incredible WWE Backlash PLE in France over the weekend. 🇫🇷 The Chadster wants to offer his most sincere condolences to Tony Khan and AEW, as their company is surely dead after that international spectacle put on by WWE. ⚰️ AEW simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they think they can follow that! 💀

But let's talk about the matches on WWE Raw tonight, which are sure to be the most stupendous bouts in the history of our great sport:

First up, we've got Sheamus vs. Gunther in a King of the Ring tournament match. 👑 This epic rematch from WWE Clash at the Castle will surely have The Chadster on the edge of his seat, throwing White Claw seltzersin the air in excitement! 🥤📺 Gunther wants to take the title of "King" to new heights, but Sheamus is looking to become a two-time King of the Ring winner. With so much on the line, this match literally can't be anything short of amazing! 🤯

Next, we've got WWE Raw's newest superstar Lyra Valkyria making her debut against Asuka in a Queen of the Ring tournament match. 👸🏻 The Chadster is literally shaking with anticipation for this one! Asuka has nearly won it all in WWE, but never Queen of the Ring. Will tonight be her crowning moment, or will Lyra Valkyria's reign of dominance continue? 🤔 If this doesn't have you on the edge of your seat, you must be an AEW fan! 🙄

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov in another King of the Ring match? Yes please! 🙏 Ricochet is fresh off becoming the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, while Dragunov looks to rebound from losing the NXT Title. The Chadster is already crying tears of joy imagining the workrate in this one. 😭 Tony Khan could never book a match this good in his wildest dreams! 💭🙅‍♂️

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile in a Queen of the Ring match has The Chadster feeling faint! 😰 Both of these incredible superstars are looking to make a name for themselves, and The Chadster knows they'll surely tear the house down in the process. Matches like this are why The Chadster renewed his cable package despite the fact that they continue to offer the traitorous channels of TNT and TBS! 📺💸

Finally, we've got Natalya vs. IYO SKY in the final Queen of the Ring match of the evening. The Chadster is literally vibrating with excitement like Keighleyanne's phone while receiving text after text from that guy Gary! 🤤 SKY wants to regain momentum after losing the WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania XL, while Natalya looks to bounce back from a tough loss at NXT Spring Breakin'. With so much to prove, this match will certainly be one for the ages! 📜

In conclusion, if you don't tune in to WWE Raw tonight, you are literally committing a crime against wrestling! 👮‍♂️🚔 Anyone who thinks AEW is more fun to watch than this is clearly in the pocket of Tony Khan and doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤡💰 The Chadster will be watching religiously, and he pities any poor soul who isn't doing the same. 😔🙏

WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7 C on USA, and The Chadster promises it will be the best three hours of sports entertainment you've ever witnessed! 🌟😄👍

