IF Promo Video Wants To Make You To Feel Like A Kid Again

Paramount has released a new promo video for John Krasinski's IF about feeling like a kid again; that is what this film wants to do.

Article Summary Paramount teases John Krasinski's IF with a promo about reclaiming childhood wonder.

IF takes a different marketing approach, offering behind-the-scenes looks over footage.

With the film's release close, IF is holding steady with positive tracking numbers.

While Paramount stays hush, expectations rise for the magical journey IF promises.

The May release schedule continues to fluctuate. We're a week in with The Fall Guy underperforming, and the early numbers for the latter releases are starting to come in. We'll have to see how Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes does this weekend, and then we have IF opening amidst all of it. The tracking for this film has continued to look pretty good overall, but there hasn't been any buzz one way or another yet, as the review and social embargoes are still up. Paramount is also choosing to market the film in an interesting way because they haven't dropped a ton of footage.

Unlike Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, which has been dropping a ton of footage for people to see, IF has been focusing on behind-the-scenes content and promo videos to attract an audience. We're just over two weeks away from the film's release, so maybe they'll start dropping more footage soon, but for now, we have a cute little promo video about feeling like a kid again and how that is what this film wants to accomplish.

If: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From writer and director John Krasinski, IF is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone's imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids. IF stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child's imagination.

If, directed and written by John Krasinski, stars Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Fiona Shaw, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Alan Kim, Liza Colón-Zayas and Steve Carell. It is executive produced by John J. Kelly and George Dewey and produced by Allyson Seeger, Andrew Form, Reynolds, and Krasinski. It will be released on May 17, 2024.

