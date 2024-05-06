Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty Endowment

Call Of Duty Endowment Releases Military Appreciation Month Pack

Activison has released a new Call Of Duty Endowment pack specifically made to celebrate Military Appreciation Month 2024.

Activision has launched a brand new pack for the Call Of Duty Endowment program, with this one specifically made to celebrate Military Appreciation Month. The team revealed the all-new Knight Recon Tracer Pack, and much like previous packs, comes with its own set of accessories and cosmetics that you can only get if you decide to purchase the pack via their in-game shop. All proceeds go toward the endowment, which has been designed to help veterans find jobs after their service has ended. The pack is available from May 8-22. On top of this, the company announced a new donation, which we have the info for that below.

Call Of Duty Endowment – Kenneth C. Griffin Donation

Kenneth C. Griffin, Founder and CEO of Citadel and Founder of Griffin Catalyst, has donated $2.5M to the Endowment to support veterans' employment. This donation is the largest single private donation in the Endowment's 15-year history and will support the placement of more than 4,000 veterans into high-quality, high paying jobs. With this donation, Mr. Griffin continues his long-standing support for organizations that support service members, veterans, and their families. The Endowment's rigorous standards and effectiveness at placing veterans into high-quality roles complement the strategic approach of Griffin Catalyst, Mr. Griffin's civic engagement initiative, which partners with high-impact organizations to advance innovative, data-driven, and timely solutions to critical challenges.

"I am proud to support our military veterans who have given years of their lives to defend America and our freedoms. These men and women represent the very best of our country's enduring values," said Mr. Griffin. "The Call of Duty Endowment honors the service of these heroes by helping them bring their capabilities to superlative jobs in the private sector."

"We want to thank Ken and Griffin Catalyst for their generous donation," said Helene Imperiale, Senior Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. "The Endowment prides itself on working with nonprofits that are the most effective at providing the services veterans need most when seeking a job, and we're honored that our work has been recognized by the team at Griffin Catalyst."

