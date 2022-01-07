Devil's Reign: Superior Four #1 Preview: Ottos, Ottos Everywhere

Devil's Reign: Superior Four #1

by Zac Thompson & Davide Tinto, cover by Ivan Shavrin

THE FANTASTIC ARE NO MORE. LONG LIVE…THE SUPERIOR FOUR. Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite. Empowered by Wilson Fisk, Doctor Octopus faces a tantalizing, unprecedented opportunity to scour the Multiverse, amassing an army of…himself. An army to march on our reality, proving Otto's supremacy – and it all begins with his SUPERIOR FOUR

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 12, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620298000111

| Rated T+

$3.99

Varants:

75960620298000121 – DEVIL'S REIGN: SUPERIOR FOUR 1 RUAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

