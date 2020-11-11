Diamond Cancels Comic Defense System Brand In Favour Of ComiCare

Diamond Comic Book Distributors has maintained two different comic book bags and board brands of products as a result of previous acquisitions but as the product line of each has become almost identical, they are going to cancel the Comic Defense System branding in favour of the ubiquitous ComiCare brand.

"Essentially, the two labels have always represented the same supplies," explained Geppi Family Enterprises Chief Purchasing Officer Tim Lenaghan. "This has occasionally led to confusion among customers who didn't realize that, when a collecting item offered under one brand was unavailable, it could be ordered under the other brand. Merging the brands will make it easier for customers to find and order the high-quality collecting supplies they need."

Lenaghan teased one new enhancement to the unified line that retailers can look forward to: "The backing boards offered under the new, combined brand will be 100% acid-free." Previously, ComiCare made no claim and Comic Defense System claimed acid-free only at time of manufacturing. Lenaghan goes on to add, "This is will make them more attractive to collectors and more profitable for retailers."

Comic Defense System products will be available while supplies last. Once supplies are depleted, the related item codes that retailers use to order them will be discontinued. ComiCare item codes will remain the same and customers will start to see newly designed cover-art as stock is replenished.

Diamond states that they are working with their manufacturers and suppliers to replenish any oversold ComiCare items as quickly as possible. New stock is anticipated to arrive next month and they intend to begin filling open orders as soon as the product is available.

It could be a colder day for the likes of Ultimate and Ultra Pro… personally, I'm a fan of BCW's plastic long boxes…