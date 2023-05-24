The Cast Of Marvel's G.O.D.S. by Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. series from Marvel Comics will be upon us with Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia.

Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's G.O.D.S. series from Marvel Comics will be upon us soon, and it's time to make an introduction to some of the main players, Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia.

We already met Wyn for Free Comic Book Day, he is a powerful magic expert who's operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows.

Aiko Maki, a high-ranking agent brutally loyal to the ways of science and willing to do anything to keep the building blocks of creation in balance.

Dmitri the Science Boy, Wyn's reckless partner who has a secret mission of his own to discover the dark truth of his past.

Mia the Magic Girl, a young sorcerer struggling to achieve her full potential.

And Cubisk Core, a mysterious being of pure corruption seeking to shatter the existing systems. More to come, of course.

On Sale 8/2

DOCTOR STRANGE #6 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

FANTASTIC FOUR #10 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

MOON KNIGHT #26 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

SCARLET WITCH #7 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 8/9

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #5 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

On Sale 8/16

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

On Sale 8/23

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #32 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

IMMORTAL THOR #1 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

VENOM #24 G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

Who are the G.O.D.S.? This fall, readers will find out in a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Announced back in March, G.O.D.S. will see two of the industry's greatest modern visionaries dramatically redefine Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality. The breathtaking new saga will introduce a host of new characters—all players in a secret conflict at the crossroads of science and magic! From powerful mystics to daring scientists, these are agents of THE POWERS THAT BE and THE NATURAL ORDER OF THINGS and servants to the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they've been scheming and clashing with each other for eons in the shadows. The G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVERS will adorn nine issues that each contain a bonus story page written by Hickman that explore just how these characters move throughout the Marvel Universe and how they interact with its iconic inhabitants like Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Witch, and more. In addition, some of the cast of G.O.D.S. will attend mutantkind's biggest night and witness the beginning of the FALL OF X in July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1! "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman explained. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!