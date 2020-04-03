Diamond Releases a Free Digital Version of Previews for April 2020

Every month, Diamond Comic Distributors prints the Previews catalogue. A massive tome, it lists ever comic book, toy, magazine, statue, game and book being solicited for two of three months ahead. People pay for it – and certain editions have become collector's items as a result. They even sell copies digitally as well. Diamond Previews is a central part of the direct market comic industry

This month it has been pointed out that the April Previews is still being kept in storage for British stores in the Diamond UK Warrington warehouses. British stores are still closed, but many wanting to gather orders for months ahead. When, hopefully, everything will be back to some kind of normality. Which is why Diamond has issued a free digital version of the April 2020 Previews along with the UK-specific section. They are encouraging comic book stores to share it with their equally-shutdown readers.

Previews Online, US and UK

You can click here to read the USA version of Diamond Previews. which we talked about in a previous pre-shutdown post. And for the British readers, here is the UK-specific version of Diamond Previews UK with a good-looking Judge Dredd miniatures tabletop game on the front cover. One that will be denied customers for some time to come.

And you can read the DC, Marvel and Image Comics specific section with the PreviewsWorld App. Diamond UK tells comic book retailers that "the print copies of April 2020 along with the retailer packs including the order forms are in the Diamond warehouse and we still hope to get these out to you as soon as we possibly can, but in the meantime please feel free to invite all comic reading friends and fans alike to browse through the pages and plan their future purchases for that Wednesday sometime soon when we can get together once more."