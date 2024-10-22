Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: ,

Diana, Princess Of Hell, in Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Spoilers

Diana, Princess Of Hell, in Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, out tomorrow if you can find a copy.

Published
by
|
Comments

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran three spoilers for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. It is published this Wednesday and, thanks to New York Comic Con, there are copies out everywhere. Even though you'll probably have to have reserved your copy by now.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

During which, we mentioned that this version of Diana was "less of a superhero and more of a super witch. As rather than paradise, she was raised on the desolate charred Isle Of Hell by Circe, and may have a very different view of the world as a result."

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Circe is a prisoner here and, by de facto, so is Diana. The design is also redolent of the earliest of Wonder Woman comic books as well, with eyes seemingly out of time.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

We previously said "And she is the last of the… Amazons. No one says the word Amazon, by command of Apollo, who is behind the exiling of Wonder Woman as a baby on the Isle Of Hell. His father, Zeus, is behind the exiling of the Amazons, and Wonder Woman can never be reunited with them. So mote it be."

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

We added "And Circe is on this Isle Of Hell tasked with… not exactly looking after Wonder Woman… but at least having her in her presence."

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Remindng folks that "Circe, was based upon the Greek figure who imprisoned Odysseus in Homer's Odyssey, a sorceress and recurring adversary of Wonder Woman, since first appearing in 1949's Wonder Woman #37. And this new role just before the character takes a leading role in the upcoming Creature Commandos."

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

Though it seems that, even at this young age, Diana can take care of herself. One way or another.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

And adding, "From all accounts, Circe is the de facto mother of Absolute Wonder Woman, who raised her on the island, alone save for visiting monsters, after she was banished there for reasons unknown." Because it turns out that empathy is a two-way street.

Absolute Wonder Woman #1

And it is not just Diana, Wonder Woman, who is transformed in the Absolute Universe, but Circe is as well. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 is published by DC Comics on this Wednesday, the 23rd of October.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1
(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman
EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.