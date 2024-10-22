Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Diana, Princess Of Hell, in Absolute Wonder Woman #1 Spoilers

Diana, Princess Of Hell, in Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman, out tomorrow if you can find a copy.

Last month, Bleeding Cool ran three spoilers for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman. It is published this Wednesday and, thanks to New York Comic Con, there are copies out everywhere. Even though you'll probably have to have reserved your copy by now.

During which, we mentioned that this version of Diana was "less of a superhero and more of a super witch. As rather than paradise, she was raised on the desolate charred Isle Of Hell by Circe, and may have a very different view of the world as a result."

Circe is a prisoner here and, by de facto, so is Diana. The design is also redolent of the earliest of Wonder Woman comic books as well, with eyes seemingly out of time.

We previously said "And she is the last of the… Amazons. No one says the word Amazon, by command of Apollo, who is behind the exiling of Wonder Woman as a baby on the Isle Of Hell. His father, Zeus, is behind the exiling of the Amazons, and Wonder Woman can never be reunited with them. So mote it be."

We added "And Circe is on this Isle Of Hell tasked with… not exactly looking after Wonder Woman… but at least having her in her presence."

Remindng folks that "Circe, was based upon the Greek figure who imprisoned Odysseus in Homer's Odyssey, a sorceress and recurring adversary of Wonder Woman, since first appearing in 1949's Wonder Woman #37. And this new role just before the character takes a leading role in the upcoming Creature Commandos."

Though it seems that, even at this young age, Diana can take care of herself. One way or another.

And adding, "From all accounts, Circe is the de facto mother of Absolute Wonder Woman, who raised her on the island, alone save for visiting monsters, after she was banished there for reasons unknown." Because it turns out that empathy is a two-way street.

And it is not just Diana, Wonder Woman, who is transformed in the Absolute Universe, but Circe is as well. Absolute Wonder Woman #1 is published by DC Comics on this Wednesday, the 23rd of October.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024

