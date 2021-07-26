Diana vs. Fairies in Wonder Woman #776 [Preview]

Diana and Ratatosk find themselves in Elfhame, the realm of fairies, in this preview of Wonder Woman #776, in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday. And the locals are not happy to see them. Can Wonder Woman beat these stab-happy fairies? Probably. It's her book, after all. Check out the preview below.

WONDER WOMAN #776

DC Comics

0521DC140

0521DC141 – WONDER WOMAN #776 CVR B BECKY CLOONAN CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire (A) Jill Thompson, Paulina Ganucheau (CA) Travis Moore

They may look innocent, but the faeries of Elfhame have it in for Wonder Woman! What did Diana do to incur their wrath? Well, it may have something to do with the Roman god who has turned the Sphere of the Gods upside down in pursuit of power. Someone must pay for the damage they've caused, and Ratatosk could be the first if Diana doesn't find him in time! Back on Themyscira, in the days of Diana's youth, the missing historical texts are close to being completed, but at what cost? Is knowledge of the Amazons' past worth all this trouble? Find out as the culprit behind it all reveals themselves and shares a truth that will change Diana's childhood forever!

In Shops: 7/27/2021

SRP: $4.99