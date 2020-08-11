Dick Tracy to Doonesbury, Savage Dragon #252 Homages Cartoon Strips

Bleeding Cool has always celebrated Savage Dragon and it's experimental storytelling embedded within a traditional superhero comic book. Whether that's delving into graphic sex, killing the main character, ageing in real-time, introducing trademarked version of God, the Devil, Jesus and Hitler, with changing storytelling styles, from panel layouts to influences and homages.

Over the years, creator Erik Larsen has channelled the likes of Peanuts and Calvin & Hobbes for certain scenes in Savage Dragon, but in the upcoming Savage Dragon #252 the entire comic book will be taken over with double-page spreads, each mirroring Sunday comic book strips of classic years gone by, from Peanuts to Cathy to Dick Tracy to Calvin & Hobbes to Doonesbury to Blondie to Popeye to Family Circus. Again, going further and farther than any other superhero comic book on the stands, this really should be celebrated.

It also impacts storyline continuity too, it appears that in the Savage Dragon universe, the Supreme Court has pushed back on President Donald Trump's legislation to ban all aliens – such as Savage Dragon – from the USA. Might this indicate a return from Canada for the Savage Dragon family? And what about the original Dragon making his appearance at the end of the last issue?

It all kicks off on September 30th – for a very special edition of Savage Dragon #252.

SAVAGE DRAGON #252 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUL200229

(W) Erik Larsen (A/CA) Erik Larsen

"SUNDAY FUNNIES" Another wildly experimental issue wherein each doublepage spread is told in the style of a classic newspaper comic strip-from a Peanuts parody to a Dick Tracy sendup, from a Doonesbury lampoon to a Blondie satire, this issue is sure to amaze and inspire.In Shops: Sep 23, 2020

SRP: $3.99