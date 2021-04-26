Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?

The solicitation to Batman: Urban Legends #5 may have spoiled what may be coming in Batman: Urban Legends #4 for a certain Red Hood. The story by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows has seen Jason Todd kill a small-time drug dealer over his callous attitude to his son Tyler and the son's mother.

While also looking at his own first "kill", pushing a drug dealer who abused his own mother down the stairs.

But pulp fiction demands a life for a life. And even as Jason Todd has been keeping care of the young Tyler, while keeping the fact that Tyler's father a secret from him.

Batman Urban Legends #5 may, however, reveal Tyler's fate. Could this be the event that puts Jason Todd on the road to becoming the Magistrate's anti-maxxer of DC's Future State?

"Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city?"

There is a rather grave cover to Batman: Urban Legends #5 that may belie its contents…