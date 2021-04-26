Did DC Comics Spoil The Fate Of Red Hood's Young New Ward?

The solicitation to Batman: Urban Legends #5 may have spoiled what may be coming in Batman: Urban Legends #4 for a certain Red Hood. The story by Chip Zdarsky and Eddy Barrows has seen Jason Todd kill a small-time drug dealer over his callous attitude to his son Tyler and the son's mother.

While also looking at his own first "kill", pushing a drug dealer who abused his own mother down the stairs.

But pulp fiction demands a life for a life. And even as Jason Todd has been keeping care of the young Tyler, while keeping the fact that Tyler's father a secret from him.

Batman Urban Legends #5 may, however, reveal Tyler's fate. Could this be the event that puts Jason Todd on the road to becoming the Magistrate's anti-maxxer of DC's Future State?

"Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city?"

There is a rather grave cover to Batman: Urban Legends #5 that may belie its contents…

Batman: Urban Legends #5
story by Chip Zdarsky, Matthew Rosenberg, Meghan
Fitzmartin, and Marguerite Bennett
art by Eddy Barrows, Marcus To, Ryan Benjamin, Belén
Ortega, and Sweeney Boo
cover by David Finch
perfect bound ON SALE: 7/13/21 $7.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC variant covers by Tyler Kirkham, Mimi Yoon
Red Hood: Meet Cheer, the villain behind the insidious Cheerdrops altering the citizens of Gotham. When confronted with a man responsible for taking the lives of so many, including Tyler, the kid Jason Todd swore to protect, will Red Hood be able to stop himself from taking vengeance for a whole city?
Grifter: Through four chapters of blood, bullets, and Batman, the true reason for Cole Cash emerging in Gotham City reveals itself at last…but it's not what you think!
Tim Drake: Tim is determined to find his friend Bernard, who was taken by a Chaos Monster before his very eyes. But this case is different from any Tim has taken on before, and the cracks are starting to show.
Batgirls: Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown are just two teenagers breaking into Wayne Manor so they can play some video games. But when Oracle gives them a mission, the Batgirls suit up and head to an abandoned arcade to investigate.

