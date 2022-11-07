Did Grant Morrison Subtweet Elon Musk On Substack?

Grant Morrison just posted the following to his Substack. An old comic book page, written and drawn by Grant Morrison from the 1970s, that suddenly seems to have gained greater relevance. Possibly. Either way, they posted it out of context today, with no other reason or description attached. I guess you could draw your own conclusions if you wish. I chose – as did others – to see it as a parable or comparison made with the current actions of one Twitter-owning Elon Musk.

I am different from the rest.

No-one who ever lived has accumulated more money, more power, more influence.

I have the key to a house on the moon.

I have lived 150 years, ruled for 60, and I will continue.

My every thought is creed, my every directive scripture.

Any suggestion to the contrary invites utmost disciplinary action.

Generations are. raised in my ideological image, imprinted with my design, taught to rejoice in my every breath as if it was their own.

I am the ocean where they swim.

And yet…

I can trust no-one.

I have 10 billion enemies.

And one question…

I also enjoyed the comparison to Magratheans made by the Evening Rocket podcast a year ago. Elon Musk does prefer his Douglas Adams, after all. One day, he may even realise it is a satire.

Grant Morrison has a blue tick on Twitter, as do I. I was given mine after a spate of impersonations which stopped soon after. The price of keeping a blue tick, far more than £8 a month, is that everyone knows that you are the kind of person who will pay £8 a month for a blue tick. I mean, I'm not saying that's not me. I am just keeping my powder dry. Grant Morrison, it seems, has no such qualms.

Remember, this is a world in which Daniel Radcliffe has just had his Twitter account suspended because he was impersonating Weird Al Yankovic on Twitter, as a promotion for the Roku movie, in which Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al Yankovic…