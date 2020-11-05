Did House Of X Resurrection Come From Captain Britain?

The Captain Britain-originated appearance of Mad Jim Jaspers and The Furies, alongside Saturnyne, Otherworld, Roma and more has led me to reread the now out-of-print-and-far-too-valuable Captain Britain Omnibus by Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis, Alan Moore, and more. And it seems so has Jonathan Hickman and Tini Howard. But how much came from here? More than the obvious Otherworldness of it all? What can I say, I was having a reread and a couple of things popped out.

How has Saturnyne got the mighty reality god Jim Jaspers trapped as part of Otherworld, seemingly under her control at a maitre d, in the Crooked Market, providing the Starlight Citadel with delicacies? Jaspers' death at the hands of The Fury in Captain Britain may prefer answers.

She took a genetic sample of him. And the big change in House Of X that took the meta-idea of mutants never dying but coming back to life as actual plot?

With all the details how to bring them back from the dead, restoring their memories and adding their soul to the mix?

Well, there was that moment with Roma and Merlin doing pretty much the same to Brian Braddock in Otherworld.

Rebuilding his body – and a chance for a Saturnyne/Jaspers recap (which everyone could probably do with about now).

And bringing back Brian Braddock's soul in a very familiar fashion.

Doesn't that look familiar? Krakoa is very much linked to Otherworld, could their revival method also not be entirely what it looks like? Oh and look who is coming back to the Xbooks?

A certain Henry Peter Gyrich, who is back with the new X-Men book S.W.O.R.D. while Sebastian Shaw is being hunted by Kitty Pryde in upcoming X Of Swords as well…

Marvel really, really need to put all this back into print, don't they?

