Mad Jim Jaspers Serves Up A Feast Fit For X-Men – Marauders #14

After much teasing and twisting, Mad Jim Jaspers – created by Dave Thorpe, Alan Davis and Alan Moore for Marvel UK's Captain Britain comic books almost forty years ago, takes prime position in today's Marauders #14 as… a maître d'? Bleeding Cool has been pretty much obsessed with the return of this character and may have been paying him undue attention. Still, in for a penny, in for a pound.

Preparing a feast for champions – and Saturnyne?

Looks like the mutants will be sipping squid piss in their first course. As opposed to hobo's piss. No wonder Wolverine is… sniffy.

Or maybe he is driven to mark his own territory. Still, we get to see Jaspers at work…

And at play…

But it looks like he's no longer just able to twist reality into anything and everything as he once was. And he provides us with accompanying notes regarding how the evening went down.

Confirming that, yes, this is the Sir James Jaspers who served in the British cabinet, before being elected Prime Minister, twisting the nation into a mockery of itself – or exploding its raw underbelly, your mileage may vary. He does have a few things he is missing in Otherworld, however.

Pubs? I would have thought Jaspers would have been more of a gentlemen's club collector, if given the chance. Maybe take Whites, The Garrick Club, The Carlton Club, Brooks or Boodles… could Sir James Jaspers have a previously unsuspected plebian side to his social drinking tastes?

Mad Jim Jaspers was a character created in the Marvel UK series Marvel Superheroes. The character was then rewritten by Alan Moore as Sir James Jaspers, a conservative Prime Minister in a parallel dimension who was also the most powerful reality-shaping mutant, and creator of hero-hunting being The Fury. The Fury, despite the destruction of that universe, followed Captain Britain to his own, the 616, a universe where the politician Sir James Jaspers was beginning to come to power on a populist anti-superhero mandate, and is elected Prime Minister. The subsequent rewriting of reality as "The Crooked World", the battle between The Fury and his parallel dimension creator, and then with Captain Britain remains one of the most critically acclaimed superhero stories around.

And now he's looking after the menu… more, much more, must be to come.