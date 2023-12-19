Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: daily planet, jimmy olsen

Did Lois Lane Really Put Jimmy Olsen In Charge Of The Daily Planet?

Lois Lane has been made Acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet while Perry White has been indisposed after suffering a heart attack.

Lois Lane has been made Acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet while Perry White has been indisposed after suffering a heart attack. Although he may now be running for mayor of Metropolis. Everyone copes in a different way I suppose.

But Lois Lane also has additional demands on her time, courtesy of being the wife of Superman. So in today's Superman #9, when Lois Lane has one of those calls on her time, she makes a call of her own.

So now Jimmy Olson is Acting Acting Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Planet in Lois Lane's absence.

It's not the first time. In the fifties, the TV series Adventures Of Superman, dubbed Jimmy Olsen, Boy Editor, saw Jimmy become editor of the Daily Planet for a day, as part of a programme where young people assumed important offices of state, including mayor and police chief, for 24 hours. With Jimmy Olsen using the opportunity to publish a story about a crime in which the statute of limitations is about to run out, but it's all a big double bluff, to try and get a criminal to confess to a crime for which there is no evidence against him. What will Jimmy Olsen do with the editorship of the Daily Planet this time around? I guess that's what issue ten will be for…

He's not going to turn the place into a massive lizard, is he?

