Did Matt Kindt Try To Get The Rights To Revolver Back From DC Comics?

DC Comics sometimes lets go of creator-owned comic books. But sometimes they decide not. So while Clover Press is to publish Steve Niles' Simon Dark next year, successfully extracted from DC Comics, others are not so lucky. There's also a bit of a tell, when creators approach SDC Comics looking to transfer publishing rights, after some time being out of print, DC Comics' reaction is often to just put it back into print in one form or other. Which is why, in the noughties, suddenly you would get a really cheap stapled version of Ed Brubaker's Deadenders or Peter Milligan and Ted McKeever's The Extremist published at random. Which means the creator might have to wait another decade to ask again.

Now I can't say for definite that this is what happened here. But DC Comics decision to put the 2010 Vertigo comic book by Matt Kindt, Revolver, back into print, in March 2021 smacks of that kind of shenanigans. At least it's not a cheap-as-chips version…

REVOLVER is a tale of two worlds, and how they both test a man to his limits… Almost thirty and living in Seattle, Sam shuffles to his bed after a night out at the bars. The next morning he wakes up and catches the bus into the city, starting another day of his dead end life. But today on the radio he hears that the stock market has crashed, news of a bird-flu epidemic erupting in Asia pushes past a report of "radioactive-material-gone-missing-in-Russia." Did Sam really wake up this morning? The world has gone crazy–turned on its head. Sam thinks about riding the bus full loop, going home and pretending that the day hadn't started. This terrible day is capped with the destruction of Seattle… But when Sam wakes up in his small studio apartment the next morning he's confused. On the bus ride to work he listens to the radio. The world is fine… Realities begin to bleed into one another as Sam jumps between his dull-drum, everyday life and a dark apocalyptic society…but which is the real one and which one will he have to live with forever? And the most important question: does he have a choice?

Revolver is published by DC Comics in March 2021.