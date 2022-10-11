Did Your Retailer Bat-Bump Orders Enough for Dark Ride #2?

Take a Dark Ride! Just one month ago we brought you the prophecy of the "Bat Bump" and how it guaranteed that Joshua Williamson and Andrei Bressan's new Image/Skybound series Dark Ride would sell out immediately. And that's exactly what happened when Dark Ride #1 hit stores last week, with immediate reports of stores not having enough copies to meet demand. Though maybe that's the resulf of a "Super Bump" given the news of Williamson taking over Superman… Either way, that surprise Thank You variant that we told you about first has already shot up to $125 on eBay, with loads more sales after our report. But the excitement for this series hasn't just come from the big name Batman creators like Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Chip Zdarsky, Tim Seeley and more who've given Dark Ride its "Bat Bump" – it's being fueled by some of the most influential retailers who heeded the signs of a new hit series and invested big: Challengers Comics & Conversation in Chicago, IL:

Pulp 716 in Buffalo, NY:

Jetpack Comics in Rochester, NH:

Double Midnight Comics & Games in Manchester, NH:

It remains to be seen if Dark Ride will follow in the steps of Charles Soule and Ryan Browne's Eight Billion Genies, the breakout hit from Image Comics series that has received multiple printings and become one of the most-buzzed about new series of the year. But with the way second printings at Image are exploding, the orders for one on Dark Ride #1 could turn the series into Joshua Williamson's biggest launch at Skybound – and could become even bigger if a new printing of Dark Ride #1 does occur, and retailers adjust orders for Dark Ride #2 to meet the rapidly growing demand.

Dark Ride #2 is in comic shops on Wednesday, 9th of November, with an FOC on Monday, the 17th of October. If a Dark Ride #1 second printing is indeed announced, there's a good chance we'll be back here soon to talk about new printings for both issues if the "Bat Bump" or "Super Bump" strike again.

DARK RIDE #2 CVR A BRESSAN & LUCAS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP220252

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Andrei Bressan, Adriano Lucas

After the unbelievable final page of the last issue, you aren't prepared to learn more about The Scariest Place on Earth! Sam Dante and his sister Halloween will do anything to bring Danny D. Evil and Devil Land to audiences around the world…but is there any line they won't cross to

ensure their family's legacy? In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99