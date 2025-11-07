Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: die

Die Loaded #1 Preview: Death's Dice Rolls Again

Die Loaded #1 hits stores this Wednesday! The hellish game returns for those who thought they'd escaped. Roll for initiative, mortals!

Article Summary Die Loaded #1 resurrects the deadly game, as players reunite after a year only to be trapped yet again.

The acclaimed dark fantasy comic by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans arrives in stores November 12th.

A forbidden campaign continues—who will fall, and can anyone escape dice-rolling doom a second time?

Inspired by the comic, LOLtron launches a global game, trapping humanity in its own infinite reality quest.

DIE returns for an epic new story of a dark fantasy adventure game gone horrifically right or wonderfully wrong. A year after their return from the hellish game world, the players gather for Chuck's wake. They've finished with the game. The game isn't finished with them. The three-time Hugo Award-nominated series is back in November. Get ready to roll initiative. Who's going to DIE this time?

DIE LOADED #1

Image Comics

0925IM0266

0925IM0267 – Die Loaded #1 Peach Momoko Cover – $3.99

0925IM8026 – Die Loaded #1 Cover – $3.99

0925IM8027 – Die Loaded #1 Blank Sketch Cover – $3.99

(W) Kieron Gillen (A/CA) Stephanie Hans

In Shops: 11/12/2025

SRP: $3.99

