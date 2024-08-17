Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Magma Comix, Rome Eternal

Diego Yapur Draws Rome Eternal in Magma November 2024 Solicits

Rome Eternal #1 by Homero Rios and Diego Yapur launches in Magma Comix November 2024 Solicits... and it looks this good.

Article Summary Discover the captivating art of Rome Eternal #1 by Homero Rios and Diego Yapur, launching in Nov 2024 Magma Comix!

Insight into the astounding world where the Roman Empire never fell and faces turmoil in modern times.

Exciting previews for upcoming issues from Cavan Scott, Aimee Garcia, Darick Robertson, and more!

Dive into horror, supernatural, and sci-fi stories with Night Of The Slashers, Day Of The Dead Girl, and more!

Homero Rios and Diego Yapur have a rather good-looking book, Rome Eternal, as part of Magma Comix November 2024 solicits and solicitations, and we have a preview of the art below. And more issues of Night Of The Slashers by Cavan Scott and Paul Fry, Day Of The Dead Girl by Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez and Belén Culebras, Hell's Half Acre by Denton J. Tipton and Jack Jadson, Greaser: Gemini Blues by Darick Robertson and Stephen B. Jones, The Pedestrian by Joey Esposito and Sean Von Gorman.

ROME ETERNAL #1

Writer: Homero Rios

Artist: Diego Yapur

THE ROMAN EMPIRE HAS ENDURED FOR MILLENIA… BUT CAN THEIR REIGN ENDURE TODAY? In a world where the Roman Empire never fell, it now stands on the brink of collapse. For over two thousand years, Roman society has thrived, evolving into a technological and military powerhouse. Yet its immense power has bred corruption, making it vulnerable to a group of unique and fanatical individuals known as the Mithra Mysteries. To some, they are terrorists; to others, they are heroes. As their enigmatic leader reveals his bold plan to assassinate the Emperor, no one within Rome is safe!

Regular Cover: Diego Yapur $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)

ON SALE: 11/6/2024

NIGHT OF THE SLASHERS #2

Writer: Cavan Scott

Artist: Paul Fry

Face the righteous fury of THE HOLY TERROR! Survive the creeping horror of THE NIGHT MAYOR! Escape the twisted justice of A KILLER COP! Trapped in a town out for blood. At each other's throats. Scared half to death. The body count goes up as the sun goes down! Gore! Guts! Homicidal Grandmothers! Not rated! Viewer discretion advised! New York Times bestselling writer Cavan Scott (Union Jack the Ripper, Star Wars: The High Republic) and Paul Fry (Spider-Man 2099, Green Arrow & Black Canary) bring the gore in the ultimate horror-loving slasher-fest!

$3.99 • 32 pages (24 story) ON SALE: 11/6/2024

DAY OF THE DEAD GIRL #2

Writer: Aimee Garcia, AJ Mendez

Artist: Belén Culebras

Sam's investigation into an occult killing spree puts the coroner on a collision course with a family secret that will shake her to the core. And the key to solving the mystery and stopping the murderer just may lie with Sam accepting that the witness is a ghost! The writing team of New York Times bestselling author and retired professional wrestler A.J. Mendez (Crazy Is My Superpower) & writer and actress Aimee Garcia (Dungeons & Dragons: At the Spine of the World) and Spanish artist Belen Culebras take you on the journey of a skeptic coming to grips with her supernatural heritage.

$3.99 • 32 pages (24 story) ON SALE: 11/13/2024

HELL'S HALF ACRE #3

Writer: Denton J. Tipton

Artist: Jack Jadson

Mysterious gambler Britt has managed to elude the lawman and the demon that have dogged his every move since the tragedy at Miss Marion's. But that's fixing to change just as Britt has his ultimate goal within reach—a high-stakes poker game aboard a riverboat bound for the St. Louis World's Fair. New York Times-bestselling writer Denton J. Tipton (Cobra Kai, G.I. Joe) teams with Jack Jadson (Thor, Nightwing) for a thrilling Western-noir with a supernatural twist. Each issue features a character variant cover by Chris Evenhuis (Wynonna Earp, G.I. Joe)!

Regular Cover: Ramón Bunge $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story) ON SALE: 11/13/2024

GREASER: GEMINI BLUES #4

Writer: Darick Robertson

Artist: Stephen B. Jones

As time runs out, Buddy and Kyra must find a way to stop the extinction event from taking place in Old Vegas! But old alliances will be tested and lives will be lost. Outside the dome, on their own in the scorching desert, they will face the elements and the threat of losing all for which they have fought. From writer Darick Robertson (The Boys) and artist Stephen B. Jones (Batman Beyond), Greaser is the newest Magma title to blow your mind!

$3.99 • 32 pages (24 story) ON SALE: 11/27/2024

THE PEDESTRIAN #4

Writer: Joey Esposito

Artist: Sean Von Gorman

A city on the brink of succumbing to the insidious forces of the Klutch! A hushed hero standing tall in the face of evil! Regular people drawn together by a desire to help each other and their town! Is this the beginning of the end… or just the end of the beginning?! Don't miss the exciting conclusion of the Pedestrian's first adventure! Writer Joey Esposito (Batman: Urban Legends) reunites with Pawn Shop collaborator, artist Sean Von Gorman (Ghost Planet), for an offbeat tale that will stick with you!

$3.99 • 32 pages (24 story) ON SALE: 11/20/2024

