The Differences Between Blood Hunt #2 Standard And Red Band (Spoilers)

All The Differences Between the Blood Hunt #2 Standard Version and the Red Band Version... including the Weirdest One (Spoilers)

Article Summary Explore how Blood Hunt #2's Red Band edition differs in gore and content.

Tom Brevoort dismisses continuity concerns with Red Band's violence.

Red Band adds details like half-vampire Doctor Strange and feasting scenes.

One extra page in Red Band version pits Avengers against the Blood Coven.

Yesterday, we looked at Marvel Executive Editor and SVP Tom Brevoort's response asking how Blood Hunt continuity was going to be affected by the Red Band more violent versions. Specifically how in Blood Hunt #1, Doctor Strange was stabbed in the back in the standard version, but ripped asunder in the Red Band version. And in subsequent crossovers in Doctor Strange, his body was now a vampire, but very much whole, rather than half-half. How would this affect this going forward? Tom Brevoort replied ""I think you and a few other people online are making things much too complicated on yourselves. Possibly that's the result of the last few years of multiverses popping up everywhere. We're doing something fun here, and I really couldn't care less about the question of "how can they both be canonical"? They are. Trust me, they are. As you'll see if/when you read the Red Band version of BLOOD HUNT #2. "

Well that is out today. Here's how it looks in Blood Hunt #2 by Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz for $4.99.

And here is how it looks in Blood Hunt #2 Red Band edition, for a whole dollar more at $5.99.

The Red Band Doctor Strange vampire is a man of two halves, physically as well as mentally. So what else do you get for your money?

This long shot…

… becomes more of a close-up. This scene in New York undergoes changes,

Fewer tasers and only one kid for the Red Band version, and more feasting on entrails.

Much more weirdly, this scene…

…actually removes detail in the Red Band edition.

As the family in the background presumably live in the standard version but do not in Red Band. Oh yes and then there is one whole extra page with the Avengers up against the Blood Coven again, seeking clarification on Blade, the half-man behind this all.

He is the unending night. The question is, would you buy that for a dollar extra?

BLOOD HUNT #2

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240524

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies BLOODLINE and DRACULA in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?

Rated T+In Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $4.99 BLOOD HUNT RED BAND #2 (MR)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR240532

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Pepe Larraz

The streets run red with blood as maestro of mayhem Pepe Larraz offers new vistas of carnage in this special expanded RED BAND edition that's so much more graphic and explicit that we've had to polybag it to keep those weak of heart from experiencing its intensity! Explicit ContentIn Shops: May 22, 2024 SRP: $5.99

